Ever wonder how the conversation might go between a manager and an umpire after your star pitcher is ejected from the game?

Whatever you imagined, this much is true: Imagine more curse words. And for some reason, at least one inscrutable, oft-repeated phrase involving a butt and a jackpot.

We know this thanks to a heated exchange between former Mets manager Terry Collins and umpire Tom Hallion in a video with miked audio that took the internet by storm Wednesday.

Warning: The video below contains plenty of cursing:

Dear @MLB, give us every mic’d up ejection for the rest of eternity.



Sincerely, Everyone. pic.twitter.com/l0rttuYHb2 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 13, 2018

The altercation happened in 2016, but its roots go all the way back to a feud between the Mets and the Dodgers that started in 2015.