Terry Crews Captures The Exhaustion Of Being Victim Blamed In Viral Tweet

Terry Crews words may sound all too familiar to many sexual assault survivors.

In October, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor came forward with his own #MeToo experience in which he publicly accused Hollywood executive Adam Venit of groping him at a party in 2016. Since he came forward, Crews has been questioned for not fighting back during the alleged incident. This included taunts and mocking social media posts from rapper 50 Cent.

On Friday, Crews posted a powerful response to those who are still questioning his story.

“Why didn’t you say something? I did,” Crews wrote. “Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh)”

Why didn’t you say something?



I did.



Why didn’t you push him off?



I did.



Why didn’t you cuss him out?



I did.



Why didn’t you tell the police?



I did.



Why didn’t you press charges?



I did.



Why did you just let it happen?



I didn’t.



Why didn’t you beat him up?



(Sigh) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) June 29, 2018

The post resonated with many, including a few famous names:

We need more men like @terrycrews who will stand up and speak out. You’re helping change the culture, Terry. It matters. Thank you. https://t.co/wbOsMjEBuG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2018

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾... Some people will never get it but not for a lack of info or 1st hand accounts but due to willful ignorance & fear they see themselves somewhere in the account #MeToo https://t.co/iVM1C8Lz6p — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 29, 2018

Earlier this week, Crews testified for a Senate judiciary committee to advocate for a bill known as the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights. During the hearing, in which the former NFL linebacker detailed his account of sexual assault, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) asked Crews why he didn’t fight back, being that he’s a “big, powerful man.”