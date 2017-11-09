Terry Crews Files Police Report After Sexual Assault Claim

Actor Terry Crews has reportedly filed a police report against a Hollywood executive just weeks after claiming that he was sexually assaulted at a party.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor, who recalled last year’s unwanted experience on Twitter last month, filed the report with the Los Angels Police Department on Wednesday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

“People need to be held accountable,” the former NFL player told TMZ outside of a Hollywood police station, adding that he also plans to file a lawsuit. “We’re going to go all the way.”

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Actor Terry Crews reportedly filed a police report on Wednesday after he says a "high-level Hollywood executive" groped him at a party last year.

Crews only identified the perpetrator as a “high-level Hollywood executive” when he recalled the incident on Oct. 10.

He wrote that the man groped “his privates” in front of his wife and then “grinned like a jerk.” He said that he considered ”[kicking] his ass right then” but had concerns about how the situation would play out in the media.

Several outlets, including NBC News and local station CBS 3, have since named Adam Venit, a talent agent with Williams Morris Endeavor (WME), as the alleged groper, citing law enforcement sources.

Venit, who is said to represent actors Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Gal Gadot and Sylvester Stallone, has since been placed on leave, Variety reported on Friday.