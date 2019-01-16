ENTERTAINMENT
Terry Crews Puts Muscles To Work For Prizes In 'What Can Terry Carry?'

The buff "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor and "America's Got Talent" host got in a workout for an audience member on "The Late Late Show."
By Ron Dicker

Terry Crews had an uplifting experience Tuesday on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The muscular “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor and “America’s Got Talent” host played a game called “What Can Terry Carry?” Basically, late-night host James Corden guided the star through the studio as Crews grabbed designated items for a guest in the audience. Whatever Crews could hold onto at the end, the guest won.

Crews looked mighty weary while hauling a flatscreen TV, 25-pound kettlebell, Xbox and a bunch of other stuff.

Watch above to see if it was worth the weight.

