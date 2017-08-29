Tess Holliday: ‘Fat People Have Sex… And It’s Really F**king Good.’

Tess Holliday has a message for the world: Fat people have sex, too.

On Tuesday, the body-positive model posted a polaroid photo on Instagram of herself in nothing but sheer underwear. The polaroid photo was taken photographer Anastasia Garcia.

In the caption, Holliday wrote that the photo reminded her of an important piece of life advice included in her new book The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl.

“When I saw [the photos Anastasia took], & how hot (& obviously unretouched) they are, I was reminded of a ‘Tess Holliday’s Advice for Life’ that are all throughout my book,” Holliday wrote. “It goes: ‘Fat people have sex. A lot of it. And it’s really fucking good.’ That’s all.”

Garcia, a plus-size woman herself, re-grammed Holliday’s photo with a heartfelt caption thanking Holliday.