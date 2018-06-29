Tessa Thompson: Janelle Monáe And I 'Love Each Other Deeply'

“Being a queer black woman in America ― someone who has been in relationships with both men and women ― I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” she said.

Though Monáe initially identified as bisexual, she added, “Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’”

Elsewhere in the Porter interview, Thompson credited Monáe with “helping people and probably saving some lives” by coming out.

“I get text messages from friends that are like, ‘Would you please let Janelle know I came out to my family because of her?’” she said.