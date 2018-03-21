Texas Bomb Suspect's Family 'Devastated And Broken'

Law enforcement sources quickly identified the suspect as Conditt, who neighbors confirmed lived in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville.

Conditt was the oldest of four kids, with three younger sisters. Neighbors said he had moved out of his parents’ home, also in Pflugerville, a few years ago and got his own place. But he regularly visited and kept in contact with his family.

Conditt’s parents reportedly were unaware of their son’s involvement when news crews arrived outside their house around 5 a.m. Police arrived shortly thereafter.

Mark Roessler, who lives across from Conditt’s parents, told HuffPost he saw 10 agents with rifles take a man into custody around 9 a.m. Roessler, who said he had spoken several times with Conditt and his father and had toured the house, said he had never seen the man before.