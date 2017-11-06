The Air Force said on Monday that it failed to record the Texas church shooter’s domestic violence conviction in a federal database that would have kept him from buying a gun.
That glaring oversight allowed Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, to pass multiple background checks and legally purchase firearms. The stunning admission from the Air Force raises critical questions about coordination between the military and the federal background check system that is designed to keep guns from those who have lost the right to purchase them.
On Sunday, Kelley opened fire on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, east of San Antonio, killing 26 people and wounding 20 others. He was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kelley, who served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, was convicted by a general court martial on two charges of domestic assault against his wife and stepson before being released with a bad conduct discharge in 2014.
Under federal law, his conviction prohibited him from buying or possessing firearms. But it appears Kelley’s domestic violence offense was never entered into the federal database that gun sellers use to check the criminal history of potential buyers.
“Initial information indicates that Kelley’s domestic violence offense was
not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database by the
Holloman Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations,” said Ann Stefanek, Air Force spokesperson, in a statement.
She added that the Air Force will conduct a comprehensive review to ensure records in other cases have been reported correctly.
The Air Force statement reads in part:
WASHINGTON—The Air Force has launched a review of how the Service handled the criminal records of former Airman Devin P. Kelley following his 2012 domestic violence conviction.
Kelley was convicted by a general court-martial on two charges of domestic assault against his wife and step-son under Article 128 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He then served 12-months in confinement at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California before being released with a Bad Conduct Discharge in 2014. He was also reduced in grade to E-1. Federal law prohibited him from buying or possessing firearms after this conviction.
Initial information indicates that Kelley’s domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database by the Holloman Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations.
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein directed a complete review of the Kelley case by the Air Force
Office of the Inspector General. The Service will also conduct a comprehensive review of Air Force databases to ensure records in other cases have been reported correctly. The Air Force has also requested that the Department of Defense Inspector General review records and procedures across the Department of Defense.
A spokesperson for Academy Sports + Outdoors, a sporting and hunting goods store, told HuffPost that Kelley purchased firearms at two of their locations, in 2016 and 2017. On both occasions, the sales were approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. If his domestic violence conviction had been logged in the system, Kelley would have been flagged as prohibited from purchasing guns.
While in the Air Force, Kelley was found guilty of strangling his then-wife by putting his hands around her neck, as well as striking her, pulling her hair and kicking her, on multiple occasions between June 2011 and April 2012.
He was also found guilty of striking a child under the age of 16 on the head and body “with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm.” Don Christensen, a former chief prosecutor for the Air Force, told The New York Times that Kelley assaulted his stepson “severely enough that he fractured his skull.”
He was also accused of pointing a loaded firearm at his wife, but that charge was dismissed.
