11/05/2017 06:13 pm ET Updated 16 minutes ago

Devin Patrick Kelley Identified As Texas Church Shooting Suspect: Reports

At least 25 people were killed during Sunday's shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

By Lydia O'Connor
SUZANNE CORDEIRO via Getty Images
Police block a road in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017, after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, has been identified as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to multiple reports.

ABC News reports he is a white male from outside of San Antonio, possibly with a U.S. military background. After fleeing the shooting scene, the suspect was found dead in his vehicle in neighboring Guadalupe County, Wilson County authorities said.

“The exact circumstances of the gunman’s death are still under investigation,” a statement from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

The shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which is east of San Antonio, occurred at 11:20 a.m. local time. The incident claimed 25 lives and wounded 20 others, Wilson County authorities said. 

“This investigation is ongoing and information surrounding this tragedy is still being gathered and confirmed by law enforcement officials,” the sheriff’s office and Texas DPS said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

