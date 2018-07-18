Thai Boys Speak Out Following Harrowing Cave Rescue

The 12 Thai boys who were rescued from a cave last week addressed the media on Wednesday following their release from the hospital, offering fresh details of how they became stuck and how they were found.

A health official said all 12 members of the Wild Boar soccer team, plus their 25-year-old coach, are in good health physically and emotionally. They’re looking forward to going home and returning to their lives.

Team members took turns introducing themselves, telling reporters which position they play.

Dul, one of the players, recounted the moments when he realized that a rescuer had located them. He heard noises and implored his teammates to be quiet, he said, to determine whether he was dreaming or if people had actually found them.

“When the rescuer emerged I said ‘Hello,’” Dul said, realizing that the rescuer wasn’t Thai but British.

The rescuer asked how many people were stuck, requiring Dul to translate, added the coach, named Ake. Dul was having trouble understanding because of intense hunger, but Ake said he told him to remain patient.

“Our hearts burst, it was the first time we can say to ourselves that there’s hope now,” another boy said.

Ake said the entire team agreed to enter the cave after they had heard about it on Facebook. They saw water once they entered, but found themselves trapped when they tried to make their way out.