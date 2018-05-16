Thandie Newton's Cannes Dress Is A Celebration Of Black 'Star Wars' Characters

Thandie Newton’s red carpet dress at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday paid homage to black actors who appeared in “Star Wars” before her.

The British actress ― the first woman of color to land a leading role in a “Star Wars” franchise movie ― wore a custom-made Vivienne Westwood Couture gown for the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

It featured action-figure images of John Boyega’s Finn, Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu, Hugh Quarshie’s Captain Panaka, Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera.

Photographer Christian Hogstedt took pictures of the characters’ figurines (which actually belonged to Newton) and then layered them over Westwood’s “Absence of Roses” print, according to the Red Carpet Fashion Awards blog.

Newton will play Val in the upcoming movie. She stars alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson in the film, which hits screens May 25.

Check out more photographs of Newton’s dress here:

Watch the trailer for “Solo” A Star Wars Story” below: