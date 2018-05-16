BLACK VOICES
05/16/2018 07:58 am ET

Thandie Newton's Cannes Dress Is A Celebration Of Black 'Star Wars' Characters

Look closely and you'll see some stunning details.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Thandie Newton’s red carpet dress at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday paid homage to black actors who appeared in “Star Wars” before her.

The British actress ― the first woman of color to land a leading role in a “Star Wars” franchise movie ― wore a custom-made Vivienne Westwood Couture gown for the screening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

It featured action-figure images of John Boyega’s Finn, Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu, Hugh Quarshie’s Captain Panaka, Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera.

Antony Jones via Getty Images

Photographer Christian Hogstedt took pictures of the characters’ figurines (which actually belonged to Newton) and then layered them over Westwood’s “Absence of Roses” print, according to the Red Carpet Fashion Awards blog.

Newton will play Val in the upcoming movie. She stars alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Donald GloverEmilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson in the film, which hits screens May 25.

Check out more photographs of Newton’s dress here:

Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Antony Jones via Getty Images
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
Antony Jones via Getty Images
LOIC VENANCE via Getty Images
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Stephane Mahe / Reuters
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Watch the trailer for “Solo” A Star Wars Story” below:

And check out more stunning looks from the Cannes red carpet here.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Movies Star Wars Red Carpet Cannes Film Festival Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton's Cannes Dress Is A Celebration Of Black 'Star Wars' Characters
CONVERSATIONS