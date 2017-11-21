35 Thoughtful Questions To Ask At Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving gets a bad rap for its association with tense family conversations that sometimes escalate to full-fledged shouting matches. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Gathering immediate and extended family together for a special meal offers a great opportunity for meaningful conversation and the chance to learn more about your own history.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of 35 questions to promote thoughtful discussions and help you learn more about your family on Thanksgiving. Some of these may be geared more toward parents and grandparents while others may work better for siblings and cousins. And of course, there’s always the universal, “What are you most thankful for?”