Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes And Tips

Pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie ... but it's not JUST about the pie.

The Thanksgiving Pie Recipes You've Been Waiting For All Year

By Julie R. Thomson
Pumpkin, pecan and apple are just the beginning.
Half Baked Harvest

These Thanksgiving Desserts Give Pie Some Serious Competition

By Julie R. Thomson
Like, whoa.
i am baker

16 Healthier Recipes For Your Favorite Fall Desserts

By Landess Kearns
You don't have to consume your weight in butter this holiday season.
Lemons Basil Skinny Taste Fit Foodie Finds

The Pumpkin Dessert Recipes You Want And Need

By Julie R. Thomson
Yumm.
Sally's Baking Addiction

Apple Pie Recipes That Are Better Than Grandma's

By Julie R. Thomson
The best use of apples, in our opinion.
Sally's Baking Addiction

19 Incredible Pumpkin Pie Recipes, Because One Is Never Enough

By Julie R. Thomson
They're not just for Thanksgiving, folks.
Lovely Little Kitchen

17 Beautiful Pie Designs You Need To Try For Thanksgiving

By Chanel Parks
AKA how to win the family over with your baking skills.
Martha Stewart

The Simple Pie Crust Tutorial Everyone Needs For Thanksgiving

By Kristen Aiken
It's officially pie season.
Martha Stewart

Kristen Aiken
Executive Food & Style Editor, HuffPost
