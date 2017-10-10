TASTE 10/10/2017 10:33 am ET Updated 7 minutes ago Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes And Tips Pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie ... but it's not JUST about the pie. The Thanksgiving Pie Recipes You've Been Waiting For All Year By Julie R. Thomson Pumpkin, pecan and apple are just the beginning. Half Baked Harvest These Thanksgiving Desserts Give Pie Some Serious Competition By Julie R. Thomson Like, whoa. i am baker 16 Healthier Recipes For Your Favorite Fall Desserts By Landess Kearns You don't have to consume your weight in butter this holiday season. Lemons Basil Skinny Taste Fit Foodie Finds The Pumpkin Dessert Recipes You Want And Need By Julie R. Thomson Yumm. Sally's Baking Addiction Apple Pie Recipes That Are Better Than Grandma's By Julie R. Thomson The best use of apples, in our opinion. Sally's Baking Addiction 19 Incredible Pumpkin Pie Recipes, Because One Is Never Enough By Julie R. Thomson They're not just for Thanksgiving, folks. Lovely Little Kitchen 17 Beautiful Pie Designs You Need To Try For Thanksgiving By Chanel Parks AKA how to win the family over with your baking skills. Martha Stewart The Simple Pie Crust Tutorial Everyone Needs For Thanksgiving By Kristen Aiken It's officially pie season. Martha Stewart Download Kristen Aiken Executive Food & Style Editor, HuffPost Suggest a correction MORE: Recipes Thanksgiving Baking
CONVERSATIONS