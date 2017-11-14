PureWow, Contributor
The #1 Country to Visit in 2018 If You’re on a Budget

We’re all about that wanderlust life. (Portugal? Duh. Morocco? Been there, done that. Tulum? *Yawn*, so last year.) But all the airfare, hotels and restaurants (if we didn’t try allthe food, did it really even happen?) really start to add up. The travel experts at Lonely Plant agree, which is why they just released the list of the ten best-value destinations for 2018. Topping the list? Drumroll, please…

Estonia and more specifically, the capital city of Tallinn.

Located just above Latvia and bordering the Baltic Sea, Estonia’s not exactly a warm destination. We mean, the average temp in July (the warmest month) is 60 degrees, so definitely pack a jacket. Besides that, Tallinn is a dream come true. 

It’s cheap to get to (tons of budget airlines in Europe fly there), cheap to stay in (may we suggest a cozy $50/night penthouse near the trendy Old Town?) and cheap to eat in (we hear the food trucks serving up things like kebabs and pulled-pork burgers are to die for).

The best part? Many of its streets look like a scene straight out of Cinderella. Who knew the glass-slippered gal was so thrifty?

