The #1 Country to Visit in 2018 If You’re on a Budget

ROSS HELEN/GETTY IMAGES

Estonia and more specifically, the capital city of Tallinn.

Located just above Latvia and bordering the Baltic Sea, Estonia’s not exactly a warm destination. We mean, the average temp in July (the warmest month) is 60 degrees, so definitely pack a jacket. Besides that, Tallinn is a dream come true.

It’s cheap to get to (tons of budget airlines in Europe fly there), cheap to stay in (may we suggest a cozy $50/night penthouse near the trendy Old Town?) and cheap to eat in (we hear the food trucks serving up things like kebabs and pulled-pork burgers are to die for).

The best part? Many of its streets look like a scene straight out of Cinderella. Who knew the glass-slippered gal was so thrifty?