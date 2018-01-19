WOMEN
01/19/2018 09:12 am ET

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

"I took off my bra and a skittle fell out, but I don’t remember the last time I ate skittles?"

By Hollis Miller

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. For this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.

Hollis Miller
Voices Associate Social Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Science And Technology Girls Funny Tweets Sex And The City
The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

CONVERSATIONS