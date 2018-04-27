WOMEN
04/27/2018 10:26 am ET

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

"It should be okay to boo people at the airport"
headshot
By Hollis Miller

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.

headshot
Hollis Miller
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Tweets Of The Week Hpw Tweets
The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week
CONVERSATIONS