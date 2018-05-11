The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom.
Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. This week, we’re bringing you a special edition, honoring the fierce and funny women of Asian descent on the interwebs for May’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.
Follow HuffPost Asian Voices on Twitter here.