The 34th Annual Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala 2017

Screen legend Rita Hayworth said, "I've had a lot of unhappiness in my life--and a lot of happiness. Who doesn't? Maybe I've learned enough to be able to guide my daughters.” Her daughter Princess Yasmin Khan became her caregiver when Alzheimer’s disease ravaged her Rita's amazing life. Aga Khan went on to create The Rita Hayworth Gala in New York City, Chicago and Palm Beach events which crossed the $73 million mark in funds raised to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

On a balmy Tuesday evening, October 24, the 34th Annual Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala was held in Manhattan at the resplendent Cipriani 42nd Street. The elegant soiree began with cocktails and hors d'oeuvre as stylish black tie guests entered and mingled about over the silent auction and sipped drinks from the open bars and enjoyed savory small bites of lamb chops, spring rolls, smoked mozzarella and heirloom tomatoes, mini quiches and stuffed artichokes.

Gala General Chair and Founder Princess Yasmin Aga Khan and her 2017 Gala Co-Chairs Karyn Kornfeld, Robin Meltzer, and Daryl Simon greeted guests and socialized with all in the ballroom foyer. Gala committee members Michele Herbert, Margo Catsimatidas, Lauren Miller Rogen, Sharon Bush, Louise Kornfield, Ellen Deutsch, Diandra De Morrell Douglas, Hilary Dick, Somers Farkas and Muffie Ashton Potter dazzled in designer evening wear. Their guests Included Liliana Cavendish, John Catsmiatidis, Debbie Bancroft, Hunt Slonem, Jean Shafiroff, Naeem Khan, Robert Verdi and power couple Anne and Jay McInerney who hosted a summer kickoff party for the gala in the summer at their Water Mill home.

The silent auction was one of the largest with something for everyone to covet from exotic trips and unique experiences such as John Leguizamo’s new Broadway show, “Latin History for Morons” and meet and greet with the star, Tasting menu for four at Eric Ripert 5- star restaurant Le Bernadin, a signed guitar by Adam Levine, Lunch with Nicole Miller and a gift certificate, Two tickets to “ Watch What Happens Live” and a double magnum of Whispering Angel. Rose, Naeem Khan Spring NYFW tickets 2018, Roger Vivier Viv Cabas Cabana handbag and Golf with Princess Yasmin Khan at Shinnecock. TV personality, style expert, and founder of Great Bag Co. Robert Verdi called on attendees to donate to support the Association’s various programs in exchange for a Great Bag, generating additional funds to support the Association.

As everyone took seats in the whimsical lavender and gold decorated ballroom for dinner, host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and Co-Host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Willie Geist was again the affable emcee for the evening. Willie began with sobering statistics on the impact on the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S, Alzheimer’s disease and the 5 million American who are still suffering. Passion, Purpose, Progress was the theme for the evening and the ballroom was buzzing with the success of the event which raised 2 million dollars for critical Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.Graciously Princess Yasmin took to the podium and introduced her steadfast Gala Co-chairs Louise Kornfeld, Robin Meltzer, and Daryl Simon, praised them for their ardent support of the Association, calling them “tenacious, creative, passionate and beautiful.”

The Gala Co-Chairs elaborated on the various ways Alzheimer’s affects people’s lives, including their own, and the Alzheimer’s Association’s efforts to support those affected across the board. Simon discussed how her own mother lost her life to the disease, and the staggering statistic that by 2050, 16 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s unless progress is made in finding a cure. Kornfeld continued on to discuss the importance of education and lifestyle changes in promoting overall brain health and potentially lowering the risk of cognitive decline. Meltzer concluded the Co-Chairs remarks by recognizing the countless hours and emotional, physical, and financial resources caregivers devote to family members living with Alzheimer’s, highlighting the Alzheimer’s Associations efforts to support these dedicated caregivers.

The Champion Award was received by Editor in Chief of ELLE and Lifetime's Project Runway Judge and star Nina Garcia. Having had her own personal journey in caregiving for her mother Cecilia was diagnosed, Nina shared her inspiration who she called “a fierce matriarch,” who lived with Alzheimer’s for eight years. She reflected on her mother’s love for fashion and magazines, and how the devastating disease “” from those affected. Garcia pointed out that in the last decade, deaths from Alzheimer’s has increased significantly, while deaths from other major causes have decreased significantly, calling this pattern a “rallying cry for investing in research as well as support for those suffering and their caregivers.” Nina has been proactive in her support of the Alzheimer’s Association using her many efforts to raise awareness of the disease through her internationally-recognized platform. Her Emmy award winning, Project Runway judge and costar Tim Gunn presented her award and added emotionally his admiration for Nina's ways, “superb at shaking people up, challenging their priorities and motivating them to do what’s best.”

The candlelight dinner was a starter salad of baby spinach, watercress, oyster mushrooms, and asparagus, goat cheese crouton followed by individual prime roast of filet of beef, pommes frites and brocolini with leeks. Grillo Tonnino and Primitivo Di Manduria wines were poured. Dessert was the decadent Cipriani chocolate cake.

