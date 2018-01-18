The 8 Top Beauty Trends Of 2018 Are Surprisingly Easy To Pull Off

Prepare your beauty bag, because 2018 is bringing with it some surprisingly easy looks you’ll want to try. Many of the year’s top trends are simplified tweaks of already in-vogue looks. (Think boy brows with second-story lashes, or multi-use lip tints for eyes, lips and cheeks).
We’ve combed through the clutter of beauty news, as well as consulted our friends at Pinterest, to find out which beauty and makeup trends we can expect to see in 2018.
Take a look below at the eight beauty trends you’ll want to try out this year:
-
-
2 Cleansing oils
-
-
-
-
6 Derma rollers
Only a few hours left for our biggest sale of the year. 20% off Site-wide, plus FREE SHIPPING for U.S. & Canada, and a Deluxe Pre-Launch Sample of our brand new PINK CLOUD Moisture Creme (coming next month). Use Code CM2017. Thank you to everyone who's shopped already, we appreciate you! 💖😀⏱📲#rosequartz
-
7 Lip tints
Add a touch of shine to your lips with RMS Beauty Lip Shine. This colorful, fountain of youth for lips contains buriti oil, which is rich in nutrients. Due to its natural fatty acids, vitamin A and C properties, these lip shines provide extracellular antioxidant protection. Combined with nourishing organic oils and pure mineral pigments, this exotic formula is highly emollient and visibly hydrating. 📸: @rmsbeautyjapan #rmsbeauty #myrmsbeauty #lipshine #naturalbeauty #makeup #mua #love
-