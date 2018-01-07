The African Diaspora Network A Vehicle For Change For Africa.

The African Diaspora Network is a network of Africans and friends of Africa where people come together to co-create and co-imagine possibilities and solutions that can make a change in Africa.

The African Diaspora Network is a vehicle that allows people to learn about the innovation and entrepreneurship that's coming of out the African continent and how to be part of the transformation.

Join The African Diaspora Network at its flagship event at the COMPUTER HISTORY MUSEUM 1401 N. SHORELINE BLVD. MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94043 on Jan 26-27th to learn about the different initiatives that's happening on the African continent and how you can be part of it.