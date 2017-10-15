The Best and Worst Sleeping Positions for Your Body

Sleep is a basic necessity and it is a resting period our body deserves to keep itself energetic for next hours. And as a human, we spent a lot of sleeping. Statistically speaking, we spent 1/3rd of our life in sleeping (source)

We all tend to sleep in one of the sleeping positions which is most suitable for us. There’s nothing wrong with sleeping as you feel comfortable, but did you know what kind of effects it might have on your body?

Not every sleeping position is suitable for all, and some of these positions should be avoided. A bad sleeping position could be the reason behind your everlasting back and neck pain, stomach problems, and premature wrinkles.

In this article, we’re sharing the best and worst sleeping positions, how they affect your health, which pillow is suitable for it, and which ones you should avoid right now.

Let’s get started…

1. Sleeping on the Back (GOOD)

Sleeping on the back is the best possible position for your health and it has minimum downsides as compared to other positions.

In this position, one tends to sleep on his/her back with arms situated on either side. Also, the head is kept straight.

Advantages of Sleeping on the Back:

1. Prevents Neck and Back Pain – In this position, your body maintains a neutral position for your head, neck, and spine.

2. Reduces Acid Reflexes – Since your head is elevated above your tummy, it reduces acid reflexes.

3. Wrinkles Minimized – The position helps you in minimizing premature wrinkles as nothing is pressed against your face.

Disadvantages of Sleeping on the Back:

1. Snoring - People sleeping on their back are more likely to snore.

Best Pillow for Back Position Sleepers

You should get a puffy pillow for yourself. It’ll help you keep your head and neck supported without elevating them too much.

2. Sleeping on the Side (OK)

The next best healthy position for sleep is a side sleeper. Here the sleeper tends to sleep on either of his/her sides with the respective hand.

This position is much acceptable by a major group of sleepers.

Advantages of Sleeping on the Side:

1. Reduces Snoring – Sleeping on the side reduce the chances of snoring by elongating your spine.

2. Reduces Acid Reflux - Similar to the first position, the head is kept above the stomach which reduces acid refluxes.

3. Pregnancy Safe – Sleeping on the left side is considered ideal for pregnant women as it helps in necessary blood flow.

Disadvantages of Sleeping on the Side:

1. Face and Breasts – Sleeping on the side involves constant mushing of face from the side and sagging of breasts is permanent.

Best Pillow for Side Sleepers:

The recommended type of pillow for side sleeper is considered to be a thick one. It helps you fill the space above the shoulder so that your head and neck are supported in a neutral position.

3. Fetal Position (BAD)

Fetal is one of the most popular sleeping positions among women and it represents a personality of shyness. Some percentage of men like it too.

According to a popular survey done by Idzokowski, around 41% people prefer to sleep in fetal position.

Here the sleeper curls his/her body towards the center of the body.

More than the benefits, the Fetal position does more harm to your body. As discussed below,

Disadvantages of Sleeping in Fetal Position:

1. Increases Arthritic Pain – Since, in this position, knees are bent for quite a long time during the night, it might increase Arthritic pain. Also, your neck and spine stay in a back posture.

2. Restricts Diaphragmatic Breathing

3. Premature Face Wrinkles – If regularly exercised, the position results in premature wrinkles because of the constant stress on face and breast.

Advantages of Sleeping on the Side:

There’s only one advantage of sleeping in the fetal position that too for women.

Based on various researches, fetal position is considered to be useful during pregnancy, since it’s uncomfortable to sleep on your left.

Best Pillow for Fetal Sleepers:

If you want to continue sleeping in the fetal position, make sure you get a thick pillow for yourself. It’ll help in filling up space above your shoulder so that your head and neck are supported in a neutral position.

4. Sleeping on the Stomach (Worst)

This might come as a big shock to you, but sleeping on the stomach is the worst sleeping position for your body.

Unless you are a loud snorer and doesn’t observe any neck or back pain, you should avoid sleeping on your stomach.

Disadvantages of Sleeping on Your Stomach:

Various considerable negative effects of sleeping on your stomach are mentioned below.

1. Difficult to Maintain a Neutral Spine Position

2. Pressure on Joints and Muscles – Sleeping on your stomach puts a high pressure on your joints and muscles. It could lead to pain, numbness, and tingling. Also, it can irritate nerves sometimes.

3. Neck Pain – Constant incorrect head position followed in stomach sleeping position may lead to neck pain.

Best Pillow for Fetal Sleepers:

If you still want to sleep in this position, then either get yourself a very thin pillow or none at all.

Final Words

You may be making a huge mistake by following a bad sleeping position that will give you many body problems later in your life.

I hope the above guide will help you differentiate between the best and worst sleeping positions and adjust yourself.

