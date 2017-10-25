Angela Han, Contributor
Fashion writer

The Best Beauty Looks from Russia Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

10/25/2017 02:29 am ET
Photographed by Krutova Kseniya (@iamkrutova)
Bella Potemkina

The 35th annual Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia is in full swing and all eyes are on the Russian capital. While the week-long event is, by and large, about clothes and Moscow’s most stylish, the beauty looks devised backstage can be just as inspiring as the fashion designs themselves. From the attainable to the over-the-top, check below for a fresh batch of creative beauty looks (updated daily) straight off the runway.

Photographed by Pavel Belugin (@pavelmirs)
Artem Shumov
Photographed by Victoria Brezhneva (@brezh.neva)
IVANOVA
Photographed by Victoria Brezhneva (@brezh.neva)
Saint-Tokyo
Photographed by Kolesov
Saint-Tokyo
Photographed by Krutova Kseniya (@iamkrutova)
TAMTA
Photographed by Victoria Brezhneva (@brezh.neva)
Atelier B by Gala B

