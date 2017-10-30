Americans have always loved their cars, but younger generations may be changing that. Millennials are driving less and taking public transportation more often, and they’re increasingly not even bothering to get a driver’s license.

Transportation experts say that it’s all part of a movement of people—and jobs—into cities, marking a distinct change from folks of previous generations, who needed their cars in the suburbs. And living in denser urban areas makes going without a car easier than ever.

“People are wanting to live lives in which they are less dependent on a car,” says Tony Dutzik, a senior policy analyst with the think tank Frontier Group. Dutzik’s research in a 2012 study shows that young people have been driving nearly a quarter fewer miles within the last decade than they did 20 years ago, and that they have increased their mileage on public transportation by 40 percent.

So where are the best cities for traveling without a car?

The experts we talked to cite large European cities like Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Copenhagen in Denmark as the models for car-free living. In the U.S., there are two categories of cities for carless travel. First, there are the larger, older U.S. cities like New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and San Francisco, which feature compact downtown areas with strong networks of public transportation, and have multiple transit options within walking distance in a given neighborhood. Second are cities such as Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Denver, and even Los Angeles, which have begun building or enhancing public transportation systems and bike lane networks in the last decade, offering strong alternatives to driving cars — and cutting down on traffic and pollution, too.

In the first category, New York City is, without a doubt, one of the best places to live without a car. It tops Walk Score’s lists of both the most walkable cities and the most transit-friendly cities in the country, and maybe that’s why 54.5 percent of all households there are car-free, the highest percentage in the U.S.

Ramin Talaie via Getty Images A row of Citibikes stationed at downtown bike-sharing location in New York City.

Despite initial resistance by Queens residents, Samponaro points out that the revamp has provided a safer road. “That was the boulevard of death, and now it has a green protected bike lane running down the center of it,” she says proudly.

In the second category of cities, Seattle has been rapidly expanding bus and light rail systems to deal with explosive population growth through its $930 million Move Seattle plan.

Ralph Buehler, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech who studies transportation policy, says that while bike commuting in the U.S. has hit an all-time high in recent years, cities still need to build a lot more bicycle infrastructure to make the experience safer, which will make it even more of a draw.

“Very often, your bike lane or your path ends, and then it’s just, good luck, until you find the next thing,” he says. “There are only a certain number of people who are willing to put up with that.”

Europe, he says, has done an excellent job at that. In Copenhagen, where bicycle traffic has risen by 68 percent in the last 20 years, more people now travel by bicycle in downtown areas than they do in cars. The city’s Cycle Superhighway, a network of bike paths connecting downtown with suburban areas, opened in 2012, and an expansion will ultimately yield 300 miles of bike lanes by 2018.

And Hamburg, Germany, wants walking and biking to be the primary ways of getting around the city. It’s building a “green network” of parks and open spaces connected by bike paths that will make up 40 percent of the city’s land, and will make the bold step of eliminating cars altogether within 20 years.