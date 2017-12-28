The Best Comments From Milo Yiannopoulos' Editor On His Spiked Manuscript

“Unclear, unfunny, delete.”

“You construct this metaphor very badly.”

“Let’s not call South Africa ‘white.’”

“Let’s keep ‘fecal waste’ analogies out of this chapter.”

“Ego gets in the way in this paragraph. Delete.”

“Doesn’t land.”

“Baseless charge.”

″‘Autists’ sounds like a mental health slur.”

“Superfluous joke.”

“Do you have credible evidence for this?”

“This rumor cannot appear in this book.”

“No need to drag the lesbians into this!”

“Three unfunny jokes in a row. DELETE.”

“Ridiculously reductive.”

“Absurd charge.”

“Is this even true?”

“This is definitely not the place for more of your narcissism.”

“So much inappropriate humor is irritating.”

“Can you really prove a causality between [Black Lives Matter] and crime rate?”

“DELETE UGH.”

“Too much ego.”

“This paragraph doesn’t make sense.”

“Stop spreading fake news.”

“Are you seriously telling the reader that you advocate SMEAR CAMPAIGNS?”

“Attempts at humor here are too weak and too long.”

“This is not the time or place for another black-dick joke.”

“Don’t make fun of school shooters ― and certainly don’t compare them to liberals.”

“You MUST ACKNOWLEDGE that this is EXACTLY what people accuse you and Breitbart of being: a new age of partisan propaganda masquerading as journalism.”

“I still want to know if trolling is really planning out these things in advance or just throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks.”

“NO MORE REFERENCES TO YOUR BOOK ADVANCE OR THE PUBLISHING PROCESS.”

“This is a stupid way to end a terrible chapter. Not worth keeping in. DELETE.”