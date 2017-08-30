HUFFPOST FINDS
10 Of The Best Figure-Flattering Leggings

This wardrobe staple can flatter every body type
By Amanda Pena
Leggings have basically replaced all of our pants and jeans these days, not that we’re complaining. Leggings are a literal can’t-live-without wardrobe essential, and we’re always on the hunt for the most flattering ones that’ll holds us in and smooth us out while we’re on the go. 

That’s why we’ve curated a list of the best figure-flattering leggings out there that are sure to make you look and feel amazing, whether you’re in a vinyasa yoga class or are simply running errands around the neighborhood.  

  • 1 Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
    Nordstrom
    The name says it all. These figure sculpting leggings with a no-slip waistband can easily go from workout to athleisure wear. Shop them here for $54.
  • 2 Yummie Rachel Cotton Control Everyday Shaping Leggings
    Bare Necessities
    For under $50, these popular leggings comfortably slim the tummy, hips, and thighs. Shop them here for $49.
  • 3 Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity Run Leggings
    Sweaty Betty
    Sweaty Betty describes these leggings as "bum-sculpting superhero leggings" so we're basically sold. Although it's on the pricier side, this supportive Italian fabric with stretch and compression for the bum are well worth the money. Shop them here for $130.
  • 4 Spanx Shaping Compression Knee Pant
    Zappos
    Whether you're using these as a base-layer, as a form-fitting crop, or your next run or workout, these figure-firming pants are multi-functional by the shaping giant themselves. Shop them here for $78.
  • 5 HUE Ultra Leggings - Wide Waistband
    Bloomingdales
    These popular and extremely affordable leggings just got an update with a wide waistband. Shop them here for $36.
  • 6 Two By Vince Camuto Seamed Back Leggings
    Nordstrom
    With over 752 reviews averaging at 4.5 stars, I think it's safe to say these leggings with back seams that run from waist to hem are a favorite. Shop them here for $49.
  • 7 Macy's Style & Co Tummy-Control Leggings
    Macys
    At $28, these leggings are available in a variety of colors that are specifically designed for tummy-control. Shop them here.
  • 8 Lyssé High Waist Seamed Leggings
    Nordstrom
    These essential leggings can either be dressed up or down and have flattering center seams that hold it all together. Shop them here for $88.
  • 9 Beloforte Jura Legging
    Beloforte
    This legging does it all - it lifts, holds, creates smoothes lines, and is perfectly angled to create the illusion of a waist while flattening the tummy. Shop them here for $98 and other flattering legging styles at Revolve.com.
  • 10 Calvin Klein Women's Modern Essential Power Stretch Legging with Waistband
    Amazon
    With tonal seaming, a high waist, and a wide waistband, these leggings are sure to flatter every part of your lower body. Shop them here for $35+.

