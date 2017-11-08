The Best Gifts for Kids This Holiday Season

Stumped trying to pick out gifts for your favorite little ones for the holidays? Trying to find the perfect gift for kids can be hard. Some just want to play games and sports, while others want to let their imagination run wild playing dress up. There are so many different toys out there, and it can definitely be overwhelming. Our Editors’ searched high and low on ShopKids.com, a marketplace where over 400 stores list their unique products, to find the best gifts - parents and kids approved.

Stuffed Animals

If you’re looking for a unique, fun and snuggly toy for the young ones close to your heart, look no further than Cuddles & Friends. These Make-Your-Own cuddly playmates come unstuffed, allowing for a super fun activity for any kid, no sewing required! Also available on Shopkids, some great clothes for that special new friend.

For kids of any age, these Lucky Boy Sunday stuffed animals are the perfect cuddle buddies. These unique, soft and snuggly dolls are full of personality, which will teach your kids how to embrace their differences and stand out!

If you’re looking for a kid a little older, Callico Critters from International Playthings are a timeless classic. These soft, adorable animal characters encourage kids to use their imagination and play together!

Have you heard about the new generation of stuffed animals from TY? These wide eyed cuties are modern spin on the classic Beanie Babies, and kids are going wild for them. Who can blame them?

Learning and Education

For a gift that is sure to bring a smile to an older kids face, check out these Geek & Co kits from Thames and Kosmos. Kids ages 8 and older will love building their own fun toys to play with. This gift is perfect for any curious young scientists. You can help your child develop his/her leadership skills, curiosity and sense of accomplishment (not to mention, they will be busy building and you can enjoy that well-deserved glass of wine!)

If you’re looking for an educational gift for someone younger, try out this Melissa and Doug Soft Talking Ball. They can toss this around to hear the ABS’s, or count to 10. With multiple modes, the Soft Talking Ball engages children's minds grow, slowly introducing more advanced concepts such as odd numbers. This is the perfect way to introduce early learning concepts in a physical way!

Another one of our favorites is Counting Caterpillar. It’s a great way to encourage learning in a fun and interactive way.

Games

Outset Kid’s Coloring Puzzles are a fun way for kids to show off their creativity and artistic ability. With themes like princesses, dragons, horses, and more, there’s a theme for every kid! Kids can do this for hours (wink wink).

If puzzles aren’t their thing, this Creative Monster Bowling Game from Melissa and Doug adds color and personality to the classic game kids are sure to love! These soft plush balls and pins have tons of personality, and allow for little athletes to show off what they got.

Another great toy to get this holiday season is called Tips Ahoy. It’s a fun, interactive balancing game that the whole family can enjoy playing together! Who doesn’t want an excuse to get competitive with the family.

Dress Up and Pretend

Another go-to type of gift that is sure to please is anything dress up. Kids will spend hours letting their imagination run wild with costumes like a magician, royal princess, doctor. With so many amazing costumes for kids, it’s hard to pick just one!

For kids who want to put on a show, why not turn to some hand puppets? These adorable ones from Sterntaler bring original, lovable characters to life. Some of our favorites are the king, clown, duck, and chef.

A classic gift that every kid should have growing up is a picnic set. This one from Vilac is sure to create memories that will last a lifetime!

Arts and Crafts

CREATIVITY FOR KIDS

Lastly, if you’re looking to give a more creative gift, look no further than products from Creativity for Kids. With products like an Aquarium Terrarium Craft Kit, Glitter Nail Art and a Mermaid Jewelry Kit, kids will love seeing their creations come to life.

