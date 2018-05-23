Memorial Day is a time to remember those who’ve died while serving in the armed forces. There’s also no denying the fact that it happens to be the time of the year for some of the season’s best deals, especially on big-ticket items like mattresses and appliances.
Whether you’re in the market for a new washer-dryer set, a sparkling new dishwasher or a new riding lawnmower for dad this Father’s Day, there’s something on sale this weekend worth your time and money.
Below, the best Memorial Day sales on appliances:
1. Lowes: Up to 40% off appliances
- Select refrigerators from $396 and up
- Up to 25% off patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Dishwashers up to 30% off
- Nest Thermostat for $199 (normally $250)
- $150 off all Husqvarna Riding Lawn Mowers
- 5 for $15 Bonnie Plants
2. Sears: Up to 40% off appliances
- Kenmore french door refrigerator from $899.99 (normally $1,899.99)
- Kenmore top-load washer with triple action impeller from $449.99 (normally $769.99)
- Kenmore electric dryer with SmartDry Plus technology from $449.99 (normally $769.99)
- 50% off Kenmore Elite washer and dryer pairs
- Up to 30% off grills
3. Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliances
- Receive a Google Home with select appliances
- Save $500 to $600 on a Samsung Family Hub refrigerator
- Save up to $600 on select Samsung ranges
- Free installation when you buy a select KitchenAid dishwasher
- Maytag washers and dryers as low as $530 each
4. Home Depot: Up to 40% off appliances
- 30% off select outdoor and garden accessories
- 20% off select tools and accessories
- Up to 40% off select refrigerators
- Up to 30% off select vacuums and robotic vacuums
5. JCPenney: Up to 40% off appliances
- NuWave Air Fryer from $123
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer from $336
- NutriBullet Pro from $130
- Microwaves from $70
- Appliance packages starting at $240
6. AJ Madison: Up to 50% off + free nationwide shipping over $500
- Save up to $1,050 on LG kitchen packages
- French door refrigerators starting at $793
- Up to 35% off cooktops
- Up to 45% off ranges
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.