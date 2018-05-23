Memorial Day is a time to remember those who’ve died while serving in the armed forces. There’s also no denying the fact that it happens to be the time of the year for some of the season’s best deals, especially on big-ticket items like mattresses and appliances.

Whether you’re in the market for a new washer-dryer set, a sparkling new dishwasher or a new riding lawnmower for dad this Father’s Day, there’s something on sale this weekend worth your time and money.

Below, the best Memorial Day sales on appliances:

1. Lowes: Up to 40% off appliances

2. Sears: Up to 40% off appliances

3. Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliances

4. Home Depot: Up to 40% off appliances

5. JCPenney: Up to 40% off appliances

6. AJ Madison: Up to 50% off + free nationwide shipping over $500