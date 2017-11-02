HUFFPOST FINDS
11/02/2017 02:31 pm ET

Nordstrom Just Low-Key Dropped A Huge Fall Sale You Can't Miss

By Amanda Pena
Nordstrom just quietly dropped a sale so good, we can’t keep it a secret. 

Favorite designer brands like Rag & Bone, Joie, Sam Edelman, ASTR, and Halogen have fall must-haves like blazers, dresses, sweaters, bags, boots and more up to 40 percent off now through Nov. 12.

Instead of sorting through the thousands of markdowns, we did the work for you (and made a few of our own eye-catching purchases along the way).

Here, check out our curated list of the 23 best purchases you should buy during Nordstrom’s fall sale.

  • 1 LUSH Payton Cinched Waist Dress
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $49. Get it here.
  • 2 French Connection Turtleneck Sweater Dress
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $98. Get it here.
  • 3 Hugo Boss Press 21 Solid Regular Fit Polo
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $125. Get it here.
  • 4 Gallery Quilted Vest with Faux Suede Trim
    Nordstrom
    33% off from $118. Get it here.
  • 5 UGG Hayley Long Cardigan
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $148. Get it here.
  • 6 Sam Edelman Prentice Convertible Ankle Boot
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $140. Get it here.
  • 7 LEVI'S Rain Jacket
    Nordstrom
    33% off from $150. Get it here.
  • 8 Nike Free RN 2 Running Shoe
    Nordstrom
    25% off from $100. Get it here.
  • 9 Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $72. Get it here.
  • 10 Sebby Waxed Cotton Parka with Faux Fur Hood
    Nordstrom
    30% off from $129. Get it here.
  • 11 ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    33% off from $150. Get it here.
  • 12 ASTR Monique Top
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $88. Get it here.
  • 13 MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Cheetah Wrap Midi Dress
    Nordstrom
    33% off from $135. Get it here.
  • 14 Native Youth Stratton Sweater
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $90. Get it here.
  • 15 Hinge Barris Block Heel Bootie
    Nordstrom
    33% off from $120. Get it here.
  • 16 BLANK NYC Faux Leather Jacket
    Nordstrom
    33% off from $98. Get it here.
  • 17 Treasure & Bond Lynx Stretch Over the Knee Boot
    Nordstrom
    15% off from $100. Get it here.
  • 18 Willow & Clay Tie Front Jacket
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $109. Get it here.
  • 19 BØRN Karava Bootie
    Nordstrom
    35% off from $140. Get it here.
  • 20 Halogen Cashmere Infinity Scarf
    Nordstrom
    25% off from $99. Get it here.
  • 21 Arturo Chiang 'Hadley' Bootie
    Nordstrom
    20% off from $100. Get it here.
  • 22 Nordstrom Ella Leather & Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $99. Get it here.
  • 23 JSLIDES Abba Slip-On Platform Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    40% off from $90. Get it here.

