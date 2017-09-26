The Best Rent The Runway Dresses For Bridesmaids

“You’ll wear it again,” every bride tells her bridesmaids… but will they? Really? Honestly, the odds aren’t great. So why not consider frocks that can be rented for a fraction of the cost? Here, 15 fall and winter gowns, midis, jumpsuits and everything in between, all of which can be loaned out from good old Rent the Runway.
V-NECK
You’d think red lace and a plunging neck would be too much together, but somehow it’s so (so) right.
LM Collection ($50 to $70)
STRAPLESS
Slightly more casual, yes, but a midi silhouette is pretty much universally flattering.
Shoshanna ($60 to $80)
KEYHOLE
Don’t be fooled by the high neck; this subtle cutout number is anything but prudish.
Erin Erin Fetherston ($55 to $75)
HIGH-LOW
Perfect for showing off a standout pair of heels.
Allison Parris ($80 to $100)
COWL BACK
Chic business in the front, equally chic party in the back.
Katie May ($70)
JUMPSUIT
Not your average bridesmaid getup, but holy cow is this glam.
Badgley Mischka ($95)
TEA LENGTH
Casual but still refined… and just really pretty.
Tibi ($55 to $75)
CROSS-NECK
Show off toned shoulders by pulling your hair back.
Laundry by Shelli Segal ($40 to $60)
ASYMMETRICAL
We’re imagining this look topped off with gold statement earrings, but that’s just us.
Elliatt ($30)
CAP SLEEVE
A slightly more modest option, but no less elegant.
Slate & Willow ($70 to $90)
CAPE SLEEVE
Not to be confused with the aforementioned cap sleeves, a caped bridesmaid dress is dramatic and show-stopping (aka make sure the brides approves).
Jill Jill Stuart ($45 to $65)
LONG SLEEVES
Lace solves the whole “but aren’t long sleeves too covered-up?” question.
ML Monique Lhuillier ($75)
FLORAL
Garden party nuptials, anyone?
Marchesa Notte ($135 to $150)
GRECIAN
Millennial pink: still trending.
Adrianna Papell ($35 to $55)
CONVERTIBLE
FYI, this gorge gown can be worn in 15 different ways (including as a halter or one-shoulder)—perfect for a bridal that wants variety with a hint of consistency.
Two Birds ($70)
