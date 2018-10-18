For A 20-Year 'Big Lebowski' Cast Reunion Photo, These Dudes Abide

Twenty years ago, a thug peed on an innocent dude’s rug ― a rug that really tied the room together ― and Joel and Ethan Coen’s indescribable comedy adventure “The Big Lebowski” was born.

The three main cast members — Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi — reunited on Thursday’s “Today” show to reminisce two decades later with NBC’s Harry Smith.

Bridges posted a photo to his Twitter feed shortly afterward. “Missing some of our cast here, but it was a blast getting back together with John and Steve,” Bridges said.

The three actors spoke about what they thought about the script when they first read it, what the filming was like and what lines the fans say to them when they’re out in public.

Buscemi, who plays Donny in the film, apparently gets it the worst, according to Goodman. And with lines like, “Donny, you’re out of your element!” and “Shut the f**k up, Donny!” we can only imagine.

The film did not get much attention when it came out ― bummer ― but has since become a cult hit, spawning festivals, a “Where’s the Money, Lebowski?” board game and even restaurants.