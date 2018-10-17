‘The Conners’ Has Officially Killed Off Roseanne, And Fans Can’t Believe The Shade

Americans welcomed the Conner family into their living rooms once again on Tuesday night, but this time there was one member of the clan missing, matriarch Roseanne.

While it’s no secret that Roseanne Barr wouldn’t be returning to the “Roseanne” spinoff, fans have been guessing how the creators of “The Conners” would kill off her character.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

Well, they need no longer ponder, because the spinoff’s first episode confirmed Barr’s earlier prediction: Her character died of an opioid overdose.

Fans were quick to call out the sitcom for throwing shade at the decision, pointing out that Barr had previously blamed insomnia drug Ambien for the racist tweets, including one about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, that got her fired.

You all the fact that Roseanne tried to blame Ambien on her racist rant and she died from a drug overdose on the show is the ultimate shade #TheConners — Jay Michaels™ (@jaymichaels) October 17, 2018

I don’t even care about this show BUT the Shade of this reboot without Roseanne!!!! #gagging 🌴🌳🌳🌲 https://t.co/vpjZrXnavj — Dom (@_DomMiller) October 16, 2018

Bitchhhh The Conners wrote Rosanne off saying she OD’d from opioids that weren’t even prescribed to her. I do why this is so funny to me. The shade was thick! — TerrenceTargaryen 🐉 (@Ttgotit) October 17, 2018

So...Roseanne died of a drug overdose. Nice shade. Can't wait to see if Dan starts dating Valerie Jarrett. #TheConners pic.twitter.com/WeqAM8Aval — CK (@charley_ck14) October 17, 2018

#TheConners killing off Roseanne with an opioid overdose after that "ambien excuse", is such shade 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4GvKxqQTd6 — The Aten 👑 🇹🇹 (@QueenoftheAten) October 17, 2018

Is Roseanne being killed off the show from a drug overdose shade about the ambien situation?? ☕️ #TheConners pic.twitter.com/A56VsuqcVw — adri ϟ (@adrisunset) October 17, 2018

Shade or not, the death takes its cue from the penultimate episode of “Roseanne,” which revealed the character was in the throes of a painkiller addiction.

People are saying Roseanne’s overdose was shade for her ambien use but I’m not sure it’s about that. I think #TheConners are trying to focus on topics that are effecting American households. Opioid overdoses are one of the big ones. It’s sad and it’s tragic but it’s true. — Lindsey Kelly (@pfflindsyadigg) October 17, 2018

People seem to be forgetting, the last season of Roseanne, she was hiding pills, and already had a drug problem before the whole tweet ordeal. It wasn't shade for the ambient comment. Was the only, and right way to write it. Great show! Loved it. #TheConners — FeedersUnderground (@BigBroDoncey) October 17, 2018

The #Connors is way better than #roseanne . Glad she is gone — Mark Towle (@towle_mark) October 17, 2018