‘The Conners’ Has Officially Killed Off Roseanne, And Fans Can’t Believe The Shade

Americans welcomed the Conner family into their living rooms once again on Tuesday night, but this time there was one member of the clan missing, matriarch Roseanne.
While it’s no secret that Roseanne Barr wouldn’t be returning to the “Roseanne” spinoff, fans have been guessing how the creators of “The Conners” would kill off her character.
Well, they need no longer ponder, because the spinoff’s first episode confirmed Barr’s earlier prediction: Her character died of an opioid overdose.
Fans were quick to call out the sitcom for throwing shade at the decision, pointing out that Barr had previously blamed insomnia drug Ambien for the racist tweets, including one about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, that got her fired.
Shade or not, the death takes its cue from the penultimate episode of “Roseanne,” which revealed the character was in the throes of a painkiller addiction.