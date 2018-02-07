COMEDY
02/07/2018 02:55 am ET

'The Daily Show' Imagines Other Highly Inappropriate 'Jokes' Donald Trump May Tell

After Sarah Huckabee Sanders brushed off Trump's comments about "treasonous" Democrats as a one-liner.

By Lee Moran

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has insisted that Donald Trump’s calling of certain Democrats “treasonous” during a speech on Monday was just “a joke.”

So on Tuesday, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” used Twitter to suggest other future “jokes” that Trump may decide to deliver — and how the media may subsequently cover his remarks. Check them out below:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Democratic Party Us Politics Trevor Noah
'The Daily Show' Imagines Other Highly Inappropriate 'Jokes' Donald Trump May Tell

CONVERSATIONS