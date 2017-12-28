'The Daily Show' Gives Insta-Classic Lesson In How Not To Be A ‘Woke’ White Guy

This year was a slam dunk for exciting sports events. (That sentence officially fulfills our legally obligated sports cliche requirement.)
The Houston Astros won their first World Series, the New England Patriots pulled off an amazing comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, and NBA player Kyrie Irving announced that the earth is definitely flat.
But as “Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta points out and points out and points out ― and as correspondent Roy Wood Jr. wishes he wouldn’t ― 2017 may be best remembered as the year when sports and race intersected “like never before.”