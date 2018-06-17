The Trump administration has been trying to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to automatically turn over undocumented immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Cities like Jersey City, New Jersey, say it’s not local law enforcement’s job to cooperate with ICE through programs like 287(g), which gives local police access to the ICE database and allows them coordinate directly with the agency.
Surely then, these sanctuary cities must be crime-ridden cesspools, right? “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. went on patrol with a Jersey City police officer to find out just how terrible the situation had become. Spoiler alert: They’re doing fine.