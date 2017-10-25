The Disneyland Resort Announces A New Hotel - The First in Almost 20 Years

This past June, The Walt Disney Company announced a 700-room hotel will be built at the Disneyland Resort. Today, the Disney Parks Blog gave more details on this new four-diamond resort.

“We have some exciting news to share with you today about continuing expansion and growth of the Disneyland Resort,” said Erin Glover, Editorial Content Director for the Disneyland Resort. “For the first time in almost two decades, we will open a new Four Diamond hotel ... this hotel will transform the west end of the Downtown Disney District and anchor a new gateway to the Disneyland Resort.”

Set to open in 2021, the hotel will be on the west end of the Downtown Disney District, and will be a welcomed addition to the expanding resort. The resort will also be taking advantage of Anaheim’s new incentive program, which was announced in 2015, on four and five star hotels. “The tax break ... was created ... to promote the construction of high-end hotels in the city, [and] calls for a 70% break on the city’s transient occupancy tax for any hotel that is rated as four diamonds or above by AAA’s hotel standards,” according to LA Times writer Hugo Martin. In addition, it will help with accommodating the influx of guests expected to visit the resort when Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, the newest land at Disneyland, opens in 2019.

Disney Parks Blog Disney’s Proposed 700-room, Four Diamond Resort

The new resorts guest rooms, public spaces and gardens will feature views of the Downtown Disney District and, similar to the Walt Disney World Resort’s California Grill in the Contemporary Resort Hotel, an upper level restaurant and lounge will provide diners with a view of the Disneyland park fireworks.