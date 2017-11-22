The Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at recycling maternity looks that remain chic year after year.
Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday wearing an elegant black coat with cream accents from the fashion label Goat, a brand she loves and often re-wears.
She paired the $1,062 “Washington” coat with her favorite winter combination as of late ― black tights and high black boots.
The duchess previously wore the same coat during her trip to New York in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, according to People.
Just last week, the duchess re-wore another stylish Goat coat for a visit to a children’s center in London. She first wore the “Redgrave” coat, which retails for about $890, in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George.
Kensington Palace announced on Twitter in September that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. Let’s hope Prince George and Princess Charlotte are ready for their new sibling!