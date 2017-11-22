The Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at recycling maternity looks that remain chic year after year.

Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday wearing an elegant black coat with cream accents from the fashion label Goat, a brand she loves and often re-wears.

She paired the $1,062 “Washington” coat with her favorite winter combination as of late ― black tights and high black boots.

Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Aston Villa Football Club on Nov. 22 in Birmingham, England.

Geoff Pugh/AFP/Getty Images So chic!

The duchess previously wore the same coat during her trip to New York in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, according to People.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge and New York City's first lady, Chirlane McCray, at the Northside Center for Child Development in Harlem on Dec. 8, 2014.

Just last week, the duchess re-wore another stylish Goat coat for a visit to a children’s center in London. She first wore the “Redgrave” coat, which retails for about $890, in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre on Nov. 14 in London.