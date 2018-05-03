The Fallout From Giuliani's Hush Money Bombshell

TOP STORIES
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RUDY GIULIANI BOMBSHELLS The former New York City mayor revealed on Fox News last night that Trump had known about the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, since he had reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for the expense. This directly contradicts the president’s previous claim that he had no knowledge Cohen paid Daniels. Giuliani also revealed that the president fired former FBI Director James Comeybecause “Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn’t a target of the investigation.” Read all the conflicting statements here. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
A SOUTHWEST FLIGHT WAS FORCED TO DIVERT OVER A CRACKED WINDOW Just a few weeks after passenger Jennifer Riordan was sucked out of a broken window and died. [HuffPost]
9 OUT OF 10 AIR POLLUTION DEATHS OCCUR IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES About 7 million people die annually from exposure to polluted air, according to the World Health Organization. [HuffPost]
LAWMAKERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE ARE TRYING TO SAVE THE HOUSE CHAPLAIN’S JOB After he was asked to resign by Paul Ryan last month. [HuffPost]
CDC: ONE DEAD FROM THE E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO ROMAINE The contaminated lettuce has also sickened 120 people across 25 states. [HuffPost]
THERE’S MORE TO LEARN FROM FLINT “A job that was taken by a robot 30 years ago ... is not coming back, no matter what the president of the United States says.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
IN RESPONSE TO PET DEATHS, UNITED AIRLINES IS BANNING A BUNCH OF POPULAR DOG AND CAT BREEDS FROM FLYING Mastiffs, Pekingese, shih-tzus, several bulldog breeds, as well as Burmese and Persian cats, all got the boot. [HuffPost]
MEET THE CHINESE SENIOR CITIZEN WHO PUT HIMSELF UP FOR ADOPTION “Han Zicheng survived the Japanese invasion, the Chinese civil war and the Cultural Revolution, but he knew he could not endure the sorrow of living alone.” [WaPo]
IN HONOR OF THE APPROACH OF WEDDING SEASON Here’s the backstory of “Don’t Stop Believin.” [HuffPost]
THE DANGERS OF THE FACEBOOK DATING APP “This should be called ‘ScamDate’ because that’s what it will be.” [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT YOU CAN BET ON A LOT OF THINGS AT THE ROYAL WEDDING From who will be in attendance to the length of Prince Harry’s hair. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
The U.S. announced the first transfer of a Guantanamo detainee during the Trump presidency.
-
Donald Trump has been nominated by 18 House Republicans for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea.
-
The New York Times investigation into allegations by the Washington football team’s cheerleaders is sadly disturbing.
-
Two Texas men were sentenced to federal prison for using Grindr to target, assault and rob gay men.
-
Twitter had a field day over the bonkers Giuliani interview.
-
Following the wave of scandal, Cambridge Analytica is shutting down.
-
Of course Stephen Hawking finished a mind-bending parallel universe paper just days before his death.
-
Are we seeing a surge of small-donor democratic money much like the 2010 Tea Party influx?
-
We can’t even with this J.K. Rowling apology about a beloved character’s death, mostly because we still will never look at socks the same.
-
“Yes, these cows milk themselves.”
-
In Japan, old robot dogs get funerals.
-
Kim Kardashian is working with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson.
-
The Boy Scouts have unveiled a historic name change to go with the major shift of allowing girls in the organization.
-
How video games are taking over life as we know it.
-
“Over 30? You’re too old for tech jobs in China.”
-
The pay gap extends to charitable organizations, as nearly three-quarters of them pay women less than men.
-
And here are 28 margarita recipes, and eight extra frozen ones, because it’s Thursday and you’re welcome.
