The Fallout From Giuliani's Hush Money Bombshell

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RUDY GIULIANI BOMBSHELLS The former New York City mayor revealed on Fox News last night that Trump had known about the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, since he had reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for the expense. This directly contradicts the president's previous claim that he had no knowledge Cohen paid Daniels. Giuliani also revealed that the president fired former FBI Director James Comeybecause "Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn't a target of the investigation." Read all the conflicting statements here. [HuffPost]

A SOUTHWEST FLIGHT WAS FORCED TO DIVERT OVER A CRACKED WINDOW Just a few weeks after passenger Jennifer Riordan was sucked out of a broken window and died. [HuffPost]

9 OUT OF 10 AIR POLLUTION DEATHS OCCUR IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES About 7 million people die annually from exposure to polluted air, according to the World Health Organization. [HuffPost]

LAWMAKERS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE ARE TRYING TO SAVE THE HOUSE CHAPLAIN’S JOB After he was asked to resign by Paul Ryan last month. [HuffPost]

CDC: ONE DEAD FROM THE E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO ROMAINE The contaminated lettuce has also sickened 120 people across 25 states. [HuffPost]

THERE’S MORE TO LEARN FROM FLINT “A job that was taken by a robot 30 years ago ... is not coming back, no matter what the president of the United States says.” [HuffPost]