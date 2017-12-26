The False Allure Of The Converted Pocket Watch Or The Modern Frankenstein

Wait! Are you about to buy one of those “cool” looking transformed pocket-to-wrist watches on eBay? You know, the “marriage” watches that boast such names as LeCoultre, Patek, Vacheron & Constantin, Omega etc. If so, you need to read this and think carefully before you send in your bid.

Let me be clear, I am not here to merely bash the notion of wearing a pocket watch on the wrist. Indeed, I am a lover of the “big watch”. I own several Breitling behemoths. That said, we are not simply talking only about a large wrist watch here. Firstly, these watches are rarely what they claim to be - an antique, merely “retrofitted” big name watch. These watches are, for the most part (from what I can see with my own two eyes) junk “pedestrian” pocket watches, which have been fraudulently engraved with the names of several big watch brands. Next, they are repackaged into modern casings and given new dials - dials that are often quite gaudy and amateur. Take a closer look at the dial on the watch pictured above - do you see the hand-colored hour markers? Yes, “markers” seems to be the correct term indeed! Now, examine the “Omega” signature... really, are you really able to convince yourself that it is genuine?

A seemingly hand-colored watch dial on a converted pocket watch available on eBay

Next, suppose these movements were real? Destroying a vintage LeCoultre or Patek Philippe pocket watch, with a supposedly “excellent” movement, to make a repackaged wrist watch is akin to chopping up a crucifix for firewood. I mean, why? Why would anyone do such a thing in the first place? Also, how, might I ask, did all of the finest pocket watches in the word end up in Eastern Europe - which is where most of these watches ship from. Think about it. Be critical.

Omega pocket watch converted to wrist watch for sale on eBay

Once you are past all of these objections, you might then consider the practicality of the watch. Suppose it was a real Patek for $400, suppose the movement was in “excellent” condition and that the dial was a “superbly” fashioned modern custom job. If all of that were true, you’d still be buying a vintage (or even antique) pocket watch movement to wear on your wrist. Not exactly a great idea in most respects. The movement is not going to be cased for the kind of impacts, vibrations, and shocks that a wrist watch endures. It also is a hand-wind movement, remember, not that this bothers everyone. However, keep it in mind. An antique hand-wind movement will need careful daily winding (and a lot of other pampering) and still only maintain + or - 5 minutes a day, at best. Not exactly a Man on the Moon or a Royal Oak, which brings me to my next point - price. Keep in mind the price of these pieces - usually $300-1000. Did you really think you were going to score an actual vintage Patek wristwatch in “excellent” condition for $1000? Did you think everyone else on eBay was just conveniently asleep while you were bidding? No, they weren’t. The fact is this watch Frankenstein is only worth this price. Of all places, eBay is the place where you can truly say, “you got what you paid for”. There are no deals there. None. Things sell, exactly, for what they are worth - that’s the whole meaning of auction (especially one that garners millions of viewers). If you’re convincing yourself otherwise you’re deluding yourself. Period.

Converted pocket watch to wrist watch for sale on eBay

Now, having said all of this, is there a place for these Frankenstein watch concoctions in the world? Yes, clearly there is - people are buying them up at auction every day of the week. Would I buy one? Nope. Not a chance. If I desired such a finicky, antique movement I’d buy it in its original casing - I’d buy a pocket watch. Fact is, I’d rather have a Breitling automatic or a Rolex, or a micro-brand like Boldr or Gorilla. The last thing I’d do is drop a big G on a recycled no-name pocket watch in a cheap Chinese casing. That said, if you like U-Boat sized watches, don’t mind pampering a movement that likely never worked properly, and have a stomach for falsely labeled goods ... then you’ve got a winner. Am I claiming that all of these beasts are counterfeit? No. Likely someone actually has an Omega movement inside of theirs, but that doesn’t account for the “new” (and therefore unlicensed) dial and the “watch that never existed” reference and serial numbers. Simply put, these watches have no real value. None. However, they can be interesting or cool, or, perhaps, even a “conversation starter”. For these purposes you may feel it wise to spend a few hundred bucks. However, if you think you’re adding a vintage Patek to you collection for $500, you’ll ultimately end up disappointed. Very disappointed. There are no shortcuts in watch collecting. Save your money and buy the real thing. You won’t be truly satisfied until you do.

Michael Ernest Sweet is a Canadian writer, photographer and avid watch collector. He is the author of two photography monographs, The Human Fragment and Michael Sweet’s Coney Island, both from Brooklyn Arts Press. Michael lives in New York City.