Conservative Website Makes Bonkers Rule About Watching Porn And Criticizing Trump

Watch porn? Then you’re not allowed to criticize President Donald Trump over his alleged affair with former adult actress Stormy Daniels.
That’s the hot take from conservative news website The Federalist that set Twitter alight on Wednesday:
The online article ― titled “You’re Not Allowed To Knock Trump For Stormy Daniels If You Watch Porn ― argued that “watching porn is akin to having an affair.” But it added that Trump “deserves every second of criticism” he receives as a result of his alleged infidelity.
The piece inevitably went viral as tweeters poked fun at the site for false equivalency: