The Golden State Warriors Visit Denver, Colorado: A Photo Gallery

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Igoudala, Head Coach Steve Kerr and the Defending World Champion Golden State Warriors visited Denver, Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 4 to play the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. These photographs are from the morning shoot around, pregame warmups, the game itself, and during the post game pressers. I used a Canon EOS 7D DSLR camera.