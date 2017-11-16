Cyrus Saatsaz, Contributor
The Golden State Warriors Visit Denver, Colorado: A Photo Gallery

Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry with the perfect form during pregame warmups.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Igoudala, Head Coach Steve Kerr and the Defending World Champion Golden State Warriors visited Denver, Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 4 to play the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. These photographs are from the morning shoot around, pregame warmups, the game itself, and during the post game pressers. I used a Canon EOS 7D DSLR camera.

I interviewed Kerr during the morning shoot around where we exclusively talked surfing. That story is coming soon.

You are welcome to republish these photos provided you credit me and link to this story.

Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media following the team’s morning shoot around.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green has his knees wrapped with ice following the Warriors’ morning shoot around. Applying the ice is Chelsea Lane, the team’s head of physical performance and sports medicine, and in the foreground is the team’s legendary Vice President of Communications, Raymond Ridder.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry answers questions from the media following the morning shoot around.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee laughs with Vice President of Communications Raymond Ridder while Stephen Curry answers media questions in the background.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors Assistant Head Coach and defensive guru Ron Adams lingered near center court and surveyed the landscape for a while following the team’s morning shoot around.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry laughs while looking at his phone following morning shoot around.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Reigning NBA Finals MVP and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant addresses reporters following the team’s morning shoot around.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Draymond Green looks at his phone at he walks through the team tunnel at the Pepsi Center prior to the start of the game.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Draymond Green watches his alma mater Michigan State University win in the closing minutes prior to getting dressed for the game.
Cyrus Saatsaz
JaVale McGee practices free throws during the Warriors’ pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors second year forward Patrick McCaw waits to see if his three point attempt goes in during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
The view from the Pepsi Center’s press box, which is located near the ceiling of the arena. In the immediate foreground is the audio and video control center.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry practices a half court shot during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry gets ready to launch a half court shot during pregame warmups. Newly acquired Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young is in the foreground.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry with the perfect form during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry with the perfect follow through during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors forward, and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, Andre Igoudala took a quick pause from pregame warmups to pose with a fan who was celebrating her birthday.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Golden State Warriors superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Draymond Green gets ready during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Klay Thompson during pregame warmups.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, sitting courtside prior to the start of the game.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Steve Kerr huddles with his team prior to the start of the game.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Draymond Green leads the Golden State Warriors prior to tip-off.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Steve Kerr rallies his team prior to tip-off.
Cyrus Saatsaz
The Warriors bench near the conclusion of their 127-108 victory.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Ayesha Curry waits for her husband Stephen Curry outside the team locker room following the Warriors’ 127-108 victory.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Ayesha Curry looks at her phone while waiting for her husband Stephen Curry outside the team locker room following the Warriors’ 127-108 victory.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Steve Kerr addressed reporters outside the Warriors locker room following the team’s 127-108 victory.
Cyrus Saatsaz
Steve Kerr addressed reporters outside the Warriors’ locker room following the team’s 127-108 victory.

