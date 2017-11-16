The Golden State Warriors Visit Denver, Colorado: A Photo Gallery

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Igoudala, Head Coach Steve Kerr and the Defending World Champion Golden State Warriors visited Denver, Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 4 to play the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. These photographs are from the morning shoot around, pregame warmups, the game itself, and during the post game pressers. I used a Canon EOS 7D DSLR camera.
I interviewed Kerr during the morning shoot around where we exclusively talked surfing. That story is coming soon.
You are welcome to republish these photos provided you credit me and link to this story.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS