'The Happytime Murders' Is A Very Adult-Themed Movie With Puppets

We’ve had plenty of adult-themed TV shows with puppets, but rarely do we get full-length feature films. Enter Brian Henson’s “The Happytime Murders.” Yes, that Henson family: Brian is the son of legendary puppeteer Jim Henson.

In “Happytime Murders,” one human detective, played by Melissa McCarthy, teams up with a puppet detective, voiced by Bill Barretta, to find out who has been killing puppets from a beloved ’80s television series.

“The Happytime Murders” comes to theaters Aug. 17.