'The Hills' Cast Teases 'New Beginnings' Revival At 2018 MTV VMAs

Eight years after “The Hills” cast signed off for good, a handful of original cast members (we’ll get to the no shows later) reunited on the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards for a big announcement.

The “Laguna Beach” spin-off that that blessed us with too many iconic pop culture moments name (here’s one: “You’ll always be known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris”) is set for some kind of reunion, but MTV is still playing coy about exactly what’s going down.

Mid-way through the ceremony on Monday night, a trailer for “The Hills: New Beginnings” dropped, confirming that something new is in on the horizon for the classic reality show.

“It’s like we’re all growing up,” former cast member Stephanie Pratt says in the trailer, as the series’ theme song “Unwritten” plays in the background.

“The new series, The Hills: New Beginnings, will reunite original cast members, along with their children as friends, as well as follow their personal and professional lives,” according to Deadline.

MTV has yet to release any more information about the project, but Variety reports the series is set to premiere sometime in 2019.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado all walked with red carpet at the Radio City Music Hall ahead of the ceremony.

Montag and Pratt ― dubbed Speidi ― even brought their young son Gunner Pratt to enjoy the festivities.

Kristin Cavallari, who was not present at the ceremony, teased in a June that she was “about to sign a deal to do a ‘Hills’ reunion” with E!, which hosts her reality show “Very Cavallari,” but former cast mates Pratt and Montag had already inked a deal with MTV.

Glaringly absent from red carpet announcement, however, was series star Lauren Conrad, who’s distanced herself from the cast since departing in the middle of the fifth season.

“I don’t think I would do another show that involved my family,” Conrad told HuffPost earlier this year “I spent a lot of years on a show focused on my personal life, so I don’t think I’d do it again.”