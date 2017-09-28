The 'Hocus Pocus' Remake Is Officially Happening, But With A New Cast

Parker has also commented on the possibility of a sequel, revealing that the cast keeps in touch via a group text thread and that she has every intention of revisiting the Sanderson sisters one day.

“I would love that,” Parker said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2016. “I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen.”

Granted, this probably means that the fan-cast reboot with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae won’t happen either, which we are also TOTALLY NOT OK WITH.