WEIRD NEWS
08/18/2017 02:35 pm ET

The Internet Hilariously Said 'Bye, Bye' To Steve Bannon

"Statue of Steve Bannon made of wet gum coated in layer of flaming Cheeto dust appears on White House Lawn."
By Jenna Amatulli

Twitter ― predictably ― went wild Friday after the news that President Donald Trump had decided to remove senior adviser Steve Bannon.

In addition to incredible turmoil involving everything from race relations to nuclear war threats, the Trump administration has had serious staffing issues in its first eight months. The churning of top posts has been frothy enough to inspire a supposedly satirical New York Post front page depicting the White House as a season of “Survivor.”

The reason for Bannon’s departure isn’t yet clear. It’s likely due to Trump suspecting Bannon for leaks to the press, according to Axios.

Bannon, a former Breitbart News chief, has been a purveyor of homophobic and misogynistic rhetoric, anti-Muslim fearmongering ― even fat jokes. Those are just some of the reasons so many are celebrating his exit.

In light of this, here are some of our favorite reactions to Bannon’s departure:

Can’t wait to tune in next week ― uh, we mean, see what happens tomorrow.

America does not do a good job of tracking incidents of hate and bias. We need your help to create a database of such incidents across the country, so we all know what’s going on. Tell us your story.

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Hate Speech Twitter Steve Bannon
The Internet Hilariously Said 'Bye, Bye' To Steve Bannon
CONVERSATIONS