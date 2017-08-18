The Internet Hilariously Said 'Bye, Bye' To Steve Bannon

In addition to incredible turmoil involving everything from race relations to nuclear war threats, the Trump administration has had serious staffing issues in its first eight months. The churning of top posts has been frothy enough to inspire a supposedly satirical New York Post front page depicting the White House as a season of “Survivor.”

The reason for Bannon’s departure isn’t yet clear. It’s likely due to Trump suspecting Bannon for leaks to the press, according to Axios.

Bannon, a former Breitbart News chief, has been a purveyor of homophobic and misogynistic rhetoric, anti-Muslim fearmongering ― even fat jokes. Those are just some of the reasons so many are celebrating his exit.

In light of this, here are some of our favorite reactions to Bannon’s departure:

statue of steve bannon made of wet gum coated in layer of flaming cheeto dust appears on white house lawn — jomny sun (@jonnysun) August 18, 2017

You leave Twitter for literally two minutes and then find out Bannon is out... You just can't keep up. pic.twitter.com/cwRwvUDOzS — Madeleine Behr (@madeleinebehr) August 18, 2017

This is the only thing I could come up with, please forgive me. pic.twitter.com/mSVEUrNXb8 — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) August 18, 2017

Jared Kushner as Bannon walks out the door pic.twitter.com/FipM1RfNqP — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 18, 2017

hey bannon - shove a tiki torch up ur ass #FIRED — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2017

Cool pic of Bannon leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/I7JfLg2tlb — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 18, 2017

by my calculations, Steve Bannon lasted 21 Scaramuccis — Jessica Misener (@jessmisener) August 18, 2017

bye bye bannon pic.twitter.com/okmhUOQCeL — Rachel Whitehurst (@RachLWhitehurst) August 18, 2017

All of the men surrounding VP Pence are now gone. pic.twitter.com/KVousMN08C — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 18, 2017

Steve Bannon sadly stuffs his earbuds into his diseased cauliflower head and walks out through the rose garden listening to new Grizzly Bear — Miles anti-KKKlee (@MilesKlee) August 18, 2017

actually I fired Steve Bannon — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 18, 2017

One source close to Bannon tells me: "Winter is here." — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) August 18, 2017

"John Kelly & Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best." pic.twitter.com/jRYiDFjdWF — Mary Beth Williams (@embeedub) August 18, 2017

Exit Fridays at the White House:

Friday, 7/21: Spicer resigns

Friday, 7/28: Priebus departs

Friday, 8/18: Bannon booted — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 18, 2017

Philip Seymour Hoffman NOW could nail Bannon’s look for the biopic — Barry Petchesky (@barry) August 18, 2017

[Runs into the room, out of breath]

Steve... [GASP] Steve Bannon [DEEP INHALE] welcome to the #Re...

[Does a quick twitter search] pic.twitter.com/jtPQlYp7SR — roger 🤔🤔 (@iamtherog) August 18, 2017

Here at arbys we'd like to welcome steve bannon back to his old job: sleeping in our dumpster & barfing up gin in our parking lot

Eat arbys — Nihilist Arby's (@nihilist_arbys) August 18, 2017

Can’t wait to tune in next week ― uh, we mean, see what happens tomorrow.