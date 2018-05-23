COMEDY
The Latest Entries From The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Will Cheer You Up

These goofy animals are just like us.
By Chris McGonigal
Daniel L. Friend/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft

Now in its fourth year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards continue to bring viewers those goofy moments caught on camera that makes it seem like some animals are just like us. 

The entries for the 2018 competition are pouring in, from an embarrassed rabbit, “dancing” polar bears and a fur seal who is apparently having a really bad day with some penguins. We can’t wait to see what ends up winning the competition.

See some of the latest goofy animal entries below. 

  King Penguins gang up on a fur seal in South Georgia.
    Amy Kennedy/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    King Penguins gang up on a fur seal in South Georgia. 
  A wild red squirrel in a split between lupines in Bispgarden, Sweden.
    Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A wild red squirrel in a split between lupines in Bispgarden, Sweden.
  An astonished Lemur in Madagascar.
    Jakob Strecker/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft Images
    An astonished Lemur in Madagascar.
  An arctic fox trying to drag the camera away from the camp in Hudson Bay, Canada.
    Michou von Beschwitz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft Images
    An arctic fox trying to drag the camera away from the camp in Hudson Bay, Canada.
  A mother ground squirrel calls directly at her young pup in Alberta, Canada.
    Nick Parayko/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A mother ground squirrel calls directly at her young pup in Alberta, Canada. 
  The funny pose assumed by the two bears during their struggle, as if they were practicing a Vienna Waltz in Churchill, Canada
    Luca Venturi/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    The funny pose assumed by the two bears during their struggle, as if they were practicing a Vienna Waltz in Churchill, Canada. 
  A grey squirrel with a feather on its head in Arundel, England.
    Maria Kula/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A grey squirrel with a feather on its head in Arundel, England.
  A rabbit hiding its face in West Virginia.
    Daniel L. Friend/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A rabbit hiding its face in West Virginia.
  A female Moose sticking her tongue out in Wyoming.
    Barney Koszalka/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A female Moose sticking her tongue out in Wyoming.
  An ant carrying a flower in Batam, Indonesia.
    Muhammad Faishol Husni/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    An ant carrying a flower in Batam, Indonesia.
  A blue shark smiles for the camera off the coast of Rhode Island.
    Tanya Houppermans/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A blue shark smiles for the camera off the coast of Rhode Island. 
  A polar bear playing in the snow in Churchill, Canada.
    Simon Gee/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft Images
    A polar bear playing in the snow in Churchill, Canada.
