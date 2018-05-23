The Latest Entries From The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Will Cheer You Up

Now in its fourth year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards continue to bring viewers those goofy moments caught on camera that makes it seem like some animals are just like us.

The entries for the 2018 competition are pouring in, from an embarrassed rabbit, “dancing” polar bears and a fur seal who is apparently having a really bad day with some penguins. We can’t wait to see what ends up winning the competition.

See some of the latest goofy animal entries below.