North Korea Threatens To Withdraw From Summit Over Pence Comments

TOP STORIES
Thursday, May 24
‘POLITICAL DUMMY’ Pyongyang has issued a new threat to pull out of next month’s summit with the U.S., citing the “unbridled and impudent remarks” of “political dummy” Mike Pence, who said North Korea “might end like Libya.” [HuffPost]
CAR WARS The White House is mulling a 25-percent tariff on imported cars — a move that would put pressure on Mexico during the final stages of negotiations for a new NAFTA deal and have huge implications for manufacturers in Asia. [Reuters]
SHOCK AND MOCK Disturbing police body camera video shows officers mocking NBA player Sterling Brown after tasering him during a confrontation over handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens in Milwaukee. [HuffPost]
FOR HUCK’S SAKE Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has demonstrably lied on behalf of the White House, says it bothers her when people call her a liar. “One of the few things you have are your integrity and reputation,” she told The New York Times. “Had,” Sarah ... [HuffPost]
ICE QUEEN DEVOS Education Secretary Betsy DeVos thinks it is perfectly fine to have schools call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on their undocumented students, even though the Supreme Court has ruled that all children ― undocumented or not ― are entitled to a free public education. [HuffPost]
KOCH vs. TRUMP A six-figure Koch brothers ad campaign is targeting Republican House members who supported the $1.3 trillion spending package earlier this year, including Pennsylvania’s Rep. Lou Barletta — one of Trump’s favorite congressmen. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘RUSSIA DOWNED MH17’ Investigators have concluded the Russian military was responsible for firing the anti-aircraft missile that downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board. [HuffPost]
MOOCHING MILLENNIAL? A New York judge has ordered 30-year-old Michael Rotondo to move out of his parents’ house after he steadfastly refused to budge. Rotondo, who plans to appeal, went on CNN Wednesday to argue — seemingly sincerely — that he is not an entitled millennial. [HuffPost]
THE ITALIAN MOB The far-right Lega and anti-establishment Five Star parties are set to form one of the most radical administrations in all of Europe, after Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella approved their nominee for prime minister Wednesday. [HuffPost]
BLOCK PARTY OVER A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Trump may not block people on Twitter, ruling the president’s feed is a “public forum.” [HuffPost]
KUSH GETS CLEARANCE Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has finally received his permanent security clearance after longstanding scrutiny over his meetings with foreign officials. [HuffPost]
‘A MONSTROUS UNSPEAKABLE LIE’ The family members of six victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, along with an FBI agent who responded to the mass shooting, filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years has claimed that the massacre never happened. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
“Today” news anchor Savannah Guthrie knows exactly when it’s OK to ask someone if they’re pregnant.
-
Emilia Clarke reveals how not to introduce yourself to Prince William.
-
Lourdes Leon is giving off some major Madonna vibes for this moody new ad campaign.
-
Sarah Paulson, 43, really doesn’t care what you think about her relationship with her 75-year-old girlfriend, Holland Taylor.
-
Michelle Obama paid tribute to her husband and their 25-year marriage with a sweet photo from their 1992 wedding.
-
Meet Big Jake and Thumbelina — the tallest and smallest horses in the world.
-
Ariana Grande shut down a fan who blamed her for the “heartbreaking” Mac Miller split.
-
“Game of Thrones” writer George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel “The Ice Dragon” is being developed by Warner Bros. as an animated movie.
-
The brain activity of transgender people matches that of the gender they want to live as, and not as the gender they were assigned at birth, a study has revealed.
-
Here’s how Robert Mueller’s investigation could play out for Trump.
-
The trailer has dropped for Paul Dano’s directorial debut “Wildfire,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal And Carey Mulligan.
-
The NFL has banned players from kneeling during the national anthem, though they can remain in the locker room if they choose.
-
Eight editors share with us the skin care products they use religiously.
-
“I could go on, but this is just an hour show.” Jake Tapper shreds Trump with a list of conspiracy theories peddled by the president.
-
And a report has revealed that Trump factotum Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is a longtime investor in a winery that was sued in 2016 for auctioning off a yacht party that allegedly involved cocaine and prostitutes.
