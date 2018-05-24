North Korea Threatens To Withdraw From Summit Over Pence Comments

‘RUSSIA DOWNED MH17’ Investigators have concluded the Russian military was responsible for firing the anti-aircraft missile that downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board. [HuffPost]

MOOCHING MILLENNIAL? A New York judge has ordered 30-year-old Michael Rotondo to move out of his parents’ house after he steadfastly refused to budge. Rotondo, who plans to appeal, went on CNN Wednesday to argue — seemingly sincerely — that he is not an entitled millennial. [HuffPost]

THE ITALIAN MOB The far-right Lega and anti-establishment Five Star parties are set to form one of the most radical administrations in all of Europe, after Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella approved their nominee for prime minister Wednesday. [HuffPost]

BLOCK PARTY OVER A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Trump may not block people on Twitter, ruling the president’s feed is a “public forum.” [HuffPost]

KUSH GETS CLEARANCE Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has finally received his permanent security clearance after longstanding scrutiny over his meetings with foreign officials. [HuffPost]

‘A MONSTROUS UNSPEAKABLE LIE’ The family members of six victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, along with an FBI agent who responded to the mass shooting, filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years has claimed that the massacre never happened. [HuffPost]