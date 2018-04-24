Senators Cancel Confirmation Hearings For Trump's VA Pick

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)

DR. NO Senators have canceled confirmation hearings for Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, the White House doctor and President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, over concerns he lacks any relevant experience for the job. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TORONTO TRAGEDY Ten people died and 15 were injured when a van drove onto a sidewalk in Toronto Monday, an act police said “definitely looked deliberate,” but didn’t appear to be terrorism. [HuffPost]

GAME OF PHONES Trump has reportedly dumped security protocol and taken to calling advisers outside the White House on his private cell phone — possibly so chief of staff John Kelly doesn’t know who he’s talking to. [HuffPost]

RAND REVERSAL CIA Director Mike Pompeo received a favorable endorsement from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to become secretary of state after a late and not entirely unexpected flip-flop from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). [HuffPost]

MISTAKES ON A PLANE Reporters have found flight records for a private jet carrying Trump that indicate he spent two nights in Moscow in November 2013 — exactly the time when the infamous “pee tape” was allegedly made. [HuffPost]

BOY MEETS WORLD The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their new son to waiting media Monday outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Michelle Obama posted a lovely message on her Instagram to welcome the new arrival, while HuffPost reveals the top names in the running for the fifth in line to the throne. [HuffPost]

SEAN OF PLENTY Embattled Fox News entertainer Sean Hannity has defended his failure to publicly disclose his extensive property investments, which included foreclosed houses bought through shell companies, while receiving support from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

BUSH IN HOSPITAL Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to intensive care — a day after he attended the funeral for his late wife, Barbara Bush. [CNN] DOUG DUMPED Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) has been thrown off the ballot for the June 26 primary after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that one of his petition gatherers was not a resident of the state. [HuffPost] ‘INTERVENTION WAS APPROPRIATE’ Alabama police are defending a controversial Waffle House arrest that ended with 25-year-old woman handcuffed and topless on the restaurant floor. [HuffPost] ‘WE ARE VENOM!’ A new trailer for the Sony superhero flick “Venom” just dropped, featuring Tom Hardy as the toothy alien symbiote. [HuffPost] HOUSE BOLTON Emboldened White House national security adviser John Bolton has appointed a known foe of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to be his deputy. [HuffPost] PILLOW TALK Laura Ingraham has hit out at advertisers who fled her Fox News show following comments about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. The besieged host still has one faithful friend who’s sticking around — “the ‘My Pillow’ guy.” [HuffPost]

