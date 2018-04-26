U.S. NEWS
04/26/2018 07:09 am ET

Trump Attorney To Plead The Fifth In Porn Star 'Hush Money' Case

Candidate Trump in 2016: "The mob takes the Fifth."
By Paul Vale

Thursday, April 26 

TOP STORIES

COHEN CLAMS UP Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify in Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against the president. That’s the same president who, as a candidate, sneered: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

ARREST IN ’70s SERIAL KILLINGS Authorities in California have arrested a 72-year-old former police officer in connection with the so-called Golden State Killer murders ― 12 homicides and 45 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s. [HuffPost]

BEIJING BUSINESS TIES CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, failed to disclose business ties to two companies controlled by the Chinese government, documents seen by HuffPost reveal. Samantha Bee has also been looking at Pompeo’s history, concluding on Wednesday night’s show he’s a “racist, warmongering homophobe.” [HuffPost]

THE CANDYMAN CAN Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick to head the VA, is facing fresh allegations over his personal conduct, including excessive drinking and handing out medical opioids to military staff — which earned him the nickname “Candyman.” Yet Jackson retains the backing of Trump … and Colbert knows why. [HuffPost]

MAC THE KNIFE Emmanuel Macron used his speech to Congress Wednesday to slam Trump on climate change. The French president later said he believes the White House will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal “for domestic reasons,” describing Washington’s foreign policy U-turns as “insane.” [HuffPost]

‘GOP IN SERVICE TO TRUMP’S EGO’ Former FBI Director James Comey has said he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” of a Republican Party that ”as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values … it’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

‘SHE WILL KNOW I AM HER MOTHER’ We took a heartbreaking look at what life looks like for a toddler growing up in a Mexican women’s prison. [HuffPost]

KIRSTEN’S BANK JOB Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is introducing a bill that would require every U.S. post office to provide basic banking services as a low-cost alternative to payday loans. [HuffPost]

LONDON’S CALLING CNN reports that Trump is expected to visit the U.K. in July, a trip likely to spark mass protests in the capital of America’s oldest ally. [CNN]

TRUMP TWEETS YEEZY Trump has chimed in on Kanye West’s recent Twitter binge, thanking Yeezy for his comments in support of the MAGA agenda. [HuffPost]

ABANDONED ANIMALS Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar closed a pharmaceutical testing lab in 2010, abandoning some 170 dogs and monkeys who had to be rescued from the shuttered company. [HuffPost]

‘VIOLENT ANTI-PRESS RHETORIC’ The U.S. press freedom ranking has dropped again due to Trump’s “violent anti-press rhetoric,” which is having dangerous effects, in the U.S. and abroad. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Paul Vale
Front page editor, HuffPost
