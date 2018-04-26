Trump Attorney To Plead The Fifth In Porn Star 'Hush Money' Case

Thursday, April 26

TOP STORIES

COHEN CLAMS UP Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify in Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against the president. That’s the same president who, as a candidate, sneered: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

ARREST IN ’70s SERIAL KILLINGS Authorities in California have arrested a 72-year-old former police officer in connection with the so-called Golden State Killer murders ― 12 homicides and 45 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s. [HuffPost]

BEIJING BUSINESS TIES CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, failed to disclose business ties to two companies controlled by the Chinese government, documents seen by HuffPost reveal. Samantha Bee has also been looking at Pompeo’s history, concluding on Wednesday night’s show he’s a “racist, warmongering homophobe.” [HuffPost]

THE CANDYMAN CAN Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick to head the VA, is facing fresh allegations over his personal conduct, including excessive drinking and handing out medical opioids to military staff — which earned him the nickname “Candyman.” Yet Jackson retains the backing of Trump … and Colbert knows why. [HuffPost]

MAC THE KNIFE Emmanuel Macron used his speech to Congress Wednesday to slam Trump on climate change. The French president later said he believes the White House will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal “for domestic reasons,” describing Washington’s foreign policy U-turns as “insane.” [HuffPost]

‘GOP IN SERVICE TO TRUMP’S EGO’ Former FBI Director James Comey has said he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” of a Republican Party that ”as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values … it’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego.” [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

