Trump Attorney To Plead The Fifth In Porn Star 'Hush Money' Case

(Get this roundup directly in your inbox each weekday ― sign up for The Morning Email here.)
Thursday, April 26
TOP STORIES
COHEN CLAMS UP Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify in Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit against the president. That’s the same president who, as a candidate, sneered: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth?” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
ARREST IN ’70s SERIAL KILLINGS Authorities in California have arrested a 72-year-old former police officer in connection with the so-called Golden State Killer murders ― 12 homicides and 45 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s. [HuffPost]
BEIJING BUSINESS TIES CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, failed to disclose business ties to two companies controlled by the Chinese government, documents seen by HuffPost reveal. Samantha Bee has also been looking at Pompeo’s history, concluding on Wednesday night’s show he’s a “racist, warmongering homophobe.” [HuffPost]
THE CANDYMAN CAN Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump’s pick to head the VA, is facing fresh allegations over his personal conduct, including excessive drinking and handing out medical opioids to military staff — which earned him the nickname “Candyman.” Yet Jackson retains the backing of Trump … and Colbert knows why. [HuffPost]
MAC THE KNIFE Emmanuel Macron used his speech to Congress Wednesday to slam Trump on climate change. The French president later said he believes the White House will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal “for domestic reasons,” describing Washington’s foreign policy U-turns as “insane.” [HuffPost]
‘GOP IN SERVICE TO TRUMP’S EGO’ Former FBI Director James Comey has said he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” of a Republican Party that ”as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values … it’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘SHE WILL KNOW I AM HER MOTHER’ We took a heartbreaking look at what life looks like for a toddler growing up in a Mexican women’s prison. [HuffPost]
KIRSTEN’S BANK JOB Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is introducing a bill that would require every U.S. post office to provide basic banking services as a low-cost alternative to payday loans. [HuffPost]
LONDON’S CALLING CNN reports that Trump is expected to visit the U.K. in July, a trip likely to spark mass protests in the capital of America’s oldest ally. [CNN]
TRUMP TWEETS YEEZY Trump has chimed in on Kanye West’s recent Twitter binge, thanking Yeezy for his comments in support of the MAGA agenda. [HuffPost]
ABANDONED ANIMALS Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar closed a pharmaceutical testing lab in 2010, abandoning some 170 dogs and monkeys who had to be rescued from the shuttered company. [HuffPost]
‘VIOLENT ANTI-PRESS RHETORIC’ The U.S. press freedom ranking has dropped again due to Trump’s “violent anti-press rhetoric,” which is having dangerous effects, in the U.S. and abroad. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
This woman’s eyeliner did not budge — even after she’d been hurt in a car wreck.
-
A movie could be in the works examining how journalists from The New York Times broke the Harvey Weinstein sex story.
-
And Paramount Pictures is already working on a sequel to “A Quiet Place,” according to the studio’s CEO.
-
This woman got badly busted for secretly taking creepshots of a model on the subway.
-
These couples got super candid about their sometimes-sexless marriages.
-
Which are the germiest places in every hotel room? Here are the top five.
-
The notorious Indiana pizzeria that refused to cater for same-sex weddings has closed down.
-
Charlie Kirk’s Trump-cheering nonprofit “Turning Point USA” keeps accidentally hiring racists.
-
Disney has unveiled rainbow Mickey Mouse ears — just in time for Pride.
-
American cities are losing the fight with big business over wireless internet.
-
Here are 17 children’s books that promote a better understanding of autism.
-
Prince William may have just given up the new royal baby name.
-
Vox explains exactly how Russian trolls weaponized your social media feed.
-
The lawsuit accusing hip-hop producer Russell Simmons of rape has been dismissed.
-
King James nailed a 3-point buzzer-beater to seal Game 5 for Cleveland.
-
And Prince Harry has officially asked Prince William to be the best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle.
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!