The Moroccan democratic way

Like wildfire, the political and social crises are spreading in a rapidly changing Arab world. Crises are proliferating accross countries like Syria, Yemen, and Libya, in forms of insurrection, revolt or simple popular protest.

In Morocco also claims exist, as does the desire for change. The social reality is as disturbing as in other Arab countries: The gap between living standards, unemployment of young graduates, social injustice, combined with a weak political class that does not assume its intermediation role.

While people demonstrate in the streets expressing their anger, there has never been any insurrection or revolutionary process in Morocco.

The late King Hassan II has succeeded in consolidating the monarchy and the nation around the Sahara issue. Mohammed VI succeeded not in overshadowing his father but in showcasing his differences with genuine assets, especially in terms of efficiency. The evolution is very clear on the international scene. The actual African policy marks an important break with the way in which a policy is built with real and physical involvement. And his concern for respecting the Constitution is no less important. So far, there have been interpretations but it has never been called into question. As far as the management of internal affairs is concerned, there is a clear definition of the areas of action.

In a very clear and strong speech delivered by the king before the members of the Parliament, the focus was mainly on the situation of the Kingdom and its future.

« I do not criticize just for the sake of criticizing, nor do I let matters go unattended. What I want is for the situation to be addressed, mistakes corrected and shortcomings remedied », underlined King Mohammed VI. To this end, the main royal orientations will focus, in particular, on the imperative need to adopt a participatory approach, based not only on listening to citizens' expectations and complaints but above all on their effective participation in reflection, elaboration and application of new solutions to be found, or even invented, to solve the existing issues. The watchword given by the king who insisted on the change of mindsets : "All the living forces of the country must be associated with the new approach ».

Once more, the King has insisted on the new march to be launched across the country. Its foundation must not depend only on the proper knowledge of the reality of the country, but also and above all on concrete and intelligent actions. « The problems are obvious and the priorities clear. No further diagnosis is required. In fact, the situation has been abundantly analyzed », insisted King Mohammed VI, hence preventing the risk of falling into a plethora of diagnoses while insisting on the importance of the public projects implementation and monitoring that must be followed-up on a permanent basis.

The main objective, as reiterated by King Mohammed VI in his speech, is to provide the country with a new balanced, fair and mutually beneficial development model that preserves the dignity of all : « a political earthquake ». The obvious reason is that the country's current development model has shown its limitations and its inability to achieve expected social justice, notes the king.

In calling for an innovative approach to overcome the dysfunctions found in the administration and in the education and training areas, King Mohammed VI has put much emphasis on youth, which represents more than a third of the population. He also reaffirmed the country's commitment to its continent by deciding to establish a Ministry delegate to the Department of Foreign Affairs, which will be responsible for African affairs, and more specifically investment, as well as the establishment of two monitoring cells, one at the Ministry of the Interior and the other at the Ministry of Finance.

Meeting citizens' expectations

"What is needed at the end of the day ? In the first place, effective implementation of the planned development public projects; the search for practical and feasible solutions to the real problems of citizens and responses tailored to their reasonable demands and legitimate expectations in terms of development, education, health, employment, etc », recalled the king. A clear vision according to which the Sovereign wants equally clear answers: "We call on everyone to show objectivity by calling things by their proper names, without complacency or frills, and by proposing innovative and bold solutions; even if it means deviating from the conventional methods applied up to this point, or even provoking a real political earthquake.

« We want to see a stopover at the national level, giving time to collectively address the issues and concerns that Moroccans are concerned about. We will thus contribute to raising awareness on the need to change the mindsets that are obstructing the process of achievement of the global development we want ".

Youth at the heart of the development process

« Given the close link between youth issues, economic growth investment and employment, addressing the concerns of young people requires innovative action and concrete projects that unlock their potential, provide them with jobs and a steady income, offer them stability and enable them to contribute effectively to their country’s development », said the Sovereign. He gave examples of young people working in the informal sector and explained that their situation requires the search for realistic solutions that do not necessarily involve the mobilization of important material resources but which provide appropriate means and spaces for work to carry out their activities legally.

In addition, King Mohammed VI called for the development of a new integrated policy for young people. "Mainly focused on training and employment, it should have the potential to offer realistic solutions to the real problems of young people, especially those living in rural areas and in peripheral and poor neighborhoods," stressed the king before adding : "And as part of the measures to develop and adopt that policy, I call for the Advisory Council for Youth and Community Action to be rapidly set up as a constitutional institution and as a forum for discussion, for expressing views and for monitoring youth affairs.