The New 'Golden Bridge' In Vietnam Is Hands-Down The Coolest Bridge Ever

LINH PHAM via Getty Images In this photograph taken on July 31, 2018, visitors walk along the 150-meter long Cau Vang "Golden Bridge" in the Ba Na Hills near Danang, Vietnam.

Visitors to Ba Na Hills in Central Vietnam near Da Nang this summer have been enjoying some hands-on time with a beautiful new bridge that opened in June.

The footbridge, named Cau Vang or “Golden Bridge,” is nearly 500 feet long and sits 3,200 feet above sea level, according to Reuters. What makes the bridge attractive for tourists and locals is its unusual support system ― two giant concrete hands reaching toward the sky.

Photos show that the bridge, designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City, seems to be the perfect spot for Instagram and wedding photographers looking to get that one-of-a-kind shot.

