The New 'Golden Bridge' In Vietnam Is Hands-Down The Coolest Bridge Ever

The unusual structure is located in Ba Na Hills.
By Chris McGonigal
LINH PHAM via Getty Images
In this photograph taken on July 31, 2018, visitors walk along the 150-meter long Cau Vang "Golden Bridge" in the Ba Na Hills near Danang, Vietnam.

Visitors to Ba Na Hills in Central Vietnam near Da Nang this summer have been enjoying some hands-on time with a beautiful new bridge that opened in June. 

The footbridge, named Cau Vang or “Golden Bridge,” is nearly 500 feet long and sits 3,200 feet above sea level, according to Reuters. What makes the bridge attractive for tourists and locals is its unusual support system ― two giant concrete hands reaching toward the sky. 

Photos show that the bridge, designed by TA Landscape Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City, seems to be the perfect spot for Instagram and wedding photographers looking to get that one-of-a-kind shot.  

See more photos of the “Golden Bridge” below. 

    LINH PHAM via Getty Images
    In this photograph taken on July 31, 2018, visitors walk along the 150-meter long Cau Vang "Golden Bridge" in the Ba Na Hills near Danang, Vietnam.
  • Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
  • Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
    LINH PHAM via Getty Images
    Nestled in the forested hills of central Vietnam, two giant concrete hands emerge from the trees, holding up a glimmering golden bridge crowded with gleeful visitors taking selfies at the country's latest eccentric tourist draw.
    Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
    A double rainbow appears above the giant hands structure.
    Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
    A Vietnamese bride poses for her wedding photos. 
  • Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
  • Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
  • LINH PHAM via Getty Images
  • LINH PHAM via Getty Images
  • LINH PHAM via Getty Images
    Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters
    A young couple kisses near the giant hands.
